Janus Concert Series Explores Iconic Camelot Love Triangle With Female-Identifying Lancelot

Janus Concert Series kicks off their sophomore season with a full concert production of Lerner and Loewe's beloved musical Camelot. The production is Directed by Jennifer Cox and Music Directed by Sarah Jenks. Three performances will take place on September 13, 14 and 15 in Kittler Hall on the campus of St. Benedict Parish Preparatory School.

Lerner and Loewe adapted their version of the iconic legend from T.H. White's Once and Future King. Camelot saw its Broadway debut in 1960 and was the last collaboration in the duo's illustrious catalog of works. Despite early setbacks, including drastic edits, the show found acclaim after a highly successful performance on the Ed Sullivan Show.

Loewe's lush score carries the story with haunting melodies such as "If Ever I would leave you," "I Loved You Once in Silence" and "Follow Me." The show has two contrasting acts and lots of characters played by a cast of twelve. Act I is full of satire and light-hearted romance while Act II presents darker themes and focuses on a complicated love triangle between King Arthur, Guinevere, and Lancelot; the prelude to a dissolving empire.

Though grand in scale, the story of Camelot lends itself to an intimate retelling, and that is exactly what Janus Concert Series does best. Camelot will be presented as a staged concert production with the focus laid squarely on the characters and their relationships with one another.

Janus Concert Series is committed to diversely and differently casting traditional roles and encouraging gender exploration in storytelling. Audiences will note that the role of Lancelot is played by Mezzo-Soprano, Rebecca Buechel. Reimagining this story with a non-traditional Lancelot adds a new dimension to the story that feels neither forced nor out of place.

A word from Stage Director, Jennifer Cox: "Surprisingly, the choice to cast Lancelot as a woman doesn't change the fundamental story one bit, but it can't help but ring a little differently in the #metoo era: in the ways the other knights treat her, in broadening Arthur's understanding of what it means to be a "civilized" nation, and when you strip Camelot down to a concert version, the fundamental question pops right out: Is it even possible for humanity to create (and sustain) a society that is open-minded, just, equal, and fair? Hidden behind the swelling music and the medieval setting are characters - people - who are grappling with the same issues we're facing today. But instead of posting on Facebook, they're singing rousing, disturbingly fun choruses about missing the "good ol' days."

Tickets are $20.00 and can be purchased here: https://janusconcertseries.com/buytickets

All seating is general admission.

Janus Concert Series is a non-profit organization and donations can be made here: https://www.janusconcertseries.com/support

Janus Concert Series is committed to producing compelling musical performances in a concert setting. We endeavor to connect to our community and create engaging experiences for diverse audiences through truthful storytelling and representation. It is our mission to re-examine and challenge established traditions in opera and musical theater and bridge the gap between them, finding new ways to tell old stories in order to build audiences through exposure and entertainment.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You