James Moore to Receive Sarah Siddons Society's Leading Artist Award

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The Sarah Siddons Society will present its 2026 Leading Artist Award to James Moore, Music Director and Conductor of Lincoln Center Theatre's Tony Award-winning revival of Ragtime.

Moore will be honored by the Society on Sunday, September 13, 2026 at The CheckOut. Following a 6 pm cocktail reception, attendees will enjoy a musical tribute celebrating Moore's career featuring performances by Alfreda Burke, Jim Corti (original Ragtime cast), Rodrick Dixon (original Ragtime cast), Tom Michael and Zoé Sotores, under the music direction of Beckie Menzie and directed by Joan Curto.

The Leading Artist Award (formerly the Leading Lady Award and Leading Man Award) is given by the Sarah Siddons Society to a theatre artist of accomplishment who has a Chicago connection. Moore grew up in the Chicago area. Past recipients include David Cromer, Michael Greif, Courtney Reed, Dominic Missimi, Jackie Taylor, E. Faye Butler, Heidi Kettenring, Jim Corti and Rondi Reed, among others.

About James Moore:

James Moore's credits include Lincoln Center Theatre: Ragtime, South Pacific. Broadway: Miss Saigon, Gigi, On the Town, Follies, Ragtime, Steel Pier, Company. Off-Broadway: Ragtime (City Center Gala), Road Show (Encores! Off-Center), The Pirates of Penzance (Public Theatre Gala). Tours: Les Misérables (Music Supervisor), The Producers, Kiss Me, Kate, Crazy for You, And The World Goes 'Round. Regional: Sweeney Todd, West Side Story, Gypsy (The Muny), Titanic (Signature Theatre), The Music Man, Mame, (The Kennedy Center) Hello, Dolly! (Ford's Theatre). Guest conductor with The Boston Pops, National Symphony Orchestra, Calgary Philharmonic, Orchestra of St. Luke's. Education: Master and Bachelor of Music, Indiana University Jacobs School of Music.

Photo credit: Andy Henderson

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