Jam Orchestra and Blank Theatre Company Present 'Marvelous Moments: The Music Of Stephen Sondheim'

Blank Theatre Company has paired with the JAM Orchestra to continue their season fundraising efforts. They will jointly present "Marvelous Moments: the Music of Stephen Sondheim". Proceeds from this event will go towards supporting Blank's upcoming production of "The Wild Party" and JAM Orchestra's upcoming season.

The concert features Adam Ross Brody, Brandy Miller, Alexandria Neyhart, Aurora Penepacker, Grant Reynolds, Peter Ruger, Aaron & Allison Mann and Blank Co-Artistic Director Dustin Rothbart along with a 30-piece orchestra under the baton of JAM Orchestra's artistic director Aaron Kaplan. The evening is directed by Blank Co-Artistic Director Danny Kapinos. Additional performers to be announced.

The concert will be presented at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Avenue, Evanston IL at 7:30pm. In accordance with the League of Chicago Theatres, all patrons must present proof of vaccination and remain masked during the performance. Tickets are available both in advance and at the door. Tickets range from $25 for general admission and $20 for industry members.

Tickets and additional information are available at www.blanktheatrecompany.org and https://www.jamorchestra.org.

About the JAM Orchestra: The JAM Orchestra was founded in 2018. Guided by their diverse musical tastes and passion for introducing audiences to music not usually heard in concert halls, the JAM Orchestra aims to put a new spin on the "pops orchestra" model by not only performing works with original orchestrations, but also by connecting these works to other genres of music as well as exploring lesser-known works and composers. Program themes are curated and repertoire is carefully selected so that each concert provides a balance of familiar and unfamiliar music, an array of different musical styles, and collaboration with different local Chicago artists. The musicians of the JAM Orchestra are selected for their versatility of musical styles, technical abilities, and complete musicianship. They are some of the finest musicians in the Chicago area and can be heard in orchestras, chamber ensembles, big bands, pit orchestras, and jazz clubs all over the city. Whether performing a Copland ballet, Nelson Riddle chart, Robert Russell Bennett orchestration, or Bernard Herrmann score, the JAM Orchestra seeks to create connections across the musical spectrum and introduce audiences to the brilliance of these composers, arrangers, and orchestrators.

About Blank Theatre Company: Hailed as "a new contributor to storefront excellence in Chicago" Blank Theatre Company continues their 4th season. Lauded as a frequent "showcase of young talent in the Chicago area", Blank has gained a reputation for their minimalist reinventions of musicals presenting such shows as Spring Awakening, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Nine and most recently their critically acclaimed - Jeff recommended production of She Loves Me. Blank's next production will be Andrew Lippa's The Wild Party running August 26th - September 25th, 2022.