Jacqueline Novak Comes To The Den Theatre This Month

The performance is on ​ Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 7:15 p.m.

May. 02, 2023  
The Den Theatre announced Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees, appearing on Saturday May 20, 2023 at 7:15 on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, May 3, 2023 and are available at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Jacqueline Novak is a comedian whose Off-Broadway, one-woman stand-up show, "Get on Your Knees" is a New York Times "Critics' Pick" and set to appear on Netflix next year. In 2021, it sold the most tickets of any show at Largo Los Angeles. Recognized by the Times on "Best Theater of 2019" and "Best Comedy of 2019" lists, the show has been extended four times in New York City and earned Jacqueline a Drama Desk nomination for Outstanding Solo Performance. Jacqueline is a regular on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" and "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon." She has appeared on "The Late Late Show with James Corden,"HBO's "2 Dope Queens," "Watch What Happens Live" with Andy Cohen, and in her own half-hour stand-up special on Comedy Central's "The Half Hour." Jacqueline's memoir How to Weep in Public: Feeble Offerings on Depression from One Who Knows was published by Crown in 2016 and is now available as an audiobook. New episodes of POOG, a podcast Jacqueline co-hosts with Kate Berlant, come out every Tuesday. Jacqueline grew up in Chappaqua, New York and went to Georgetown University.



Steve Cochran, John Da Cosse, Tim Benker and Mike Toomey Come to the Raue Center Next Mont Photo
Steve Cochran, John Da Cosse, Tim Benker and Mike Toomey Come to the Raue Center Next Month
 Veteran comedians Steve Cochran, John Da Cosse, Tim Benker and Mike Toomey team up for The FourFathers comedy show on June 16 @ 8 p.m.  With over 160 years of combined experience and over 50,000 shows in front of more than 10 million people, they're four Dads ready to give their take on marriage, kids, and growing older.
Rhino Fest 2023 Presents Premiere Of Tyler Anthony Smiths I KNOW YOU NEED MY VERVE In June Photo
Rhino Fest 2023 Presents Premiere Of Tyler Anthony Smith's I KNOW YOU NEED MY VERVE In June
This summer, Curious Theatre Branch's annual Rhinoceros Theater Festival is back and presenting the premiere of Tyler Anthony Smith's new solo show I KNOW YOU NEED MY VERVE, directed by Stephanie Shaw and stage-managed by Jenna Raithel.
Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestras Names Jennie Oh Brown New Executive Director Photo
Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestras Names Jennie Oh Brown New Executive Director
Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestras has announced Jennie Oh Brown as its next Executive Director, beginning May 22, 2023.
BLUE MAN GROUP Chicago Will Hold a Sensory-Friendly Performance in September Photo
BLUE MAN GROUP Chicago Will Hold a Sensory-Friendly Performance in September
The critically hailed Blue Man Group is proud to announce the return of its annual sensory-friendly performance in Chicago Sunday, September 24 at 4 p.m. Slight modifications will be made to the performance at the Briar Street Theatre (3133 N. Halsted) in order to create a sensory-friendly show that better accommodates individuals and families affected by autism. 

