Jacqueline Novak Comes To The Den Theatre This Month

The Den Theatre announced Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees, appearing on Saturday May 20, 2023 at 7:15 on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, May 3, 2023 and are available at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.



Jacqueline Novak is a comedian whose Off-Broadway, one-woman stand-up show, "Get on Your Knees" is a New York Times "Critics' Pick" and set to appear on Netflix next year. In 2021, it sold the most tickets of any show at Largo Los Angeles. Recognized by the Times on "Best Theater of 2019" and "Best Comedy of 2019" lists, the show has been extended four times in New York City and earned Jacqueline a Drama Desk nomination for Outstanding Solo Performance. Jacqueline is a regular on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" and "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon." She has appeared on "The Late Late Show with James Corden,"HBO's "2 Dope Queens," "Watch What Happens Live" with Andy Cohen, and in her own half-hour stand-up special on Comedy Central's "The Half Hour." Jacqueline's memoir How to Weep in Public: Feeble Offerings on Depression from One Who Knows was published by Crown in 2016 and is now available as an audiobook. New episodes of POOG, a podcast Jacqueline co-hosts with Kate Berlant, come out every Tuesday. Jacqueline grew up in Chappaqua, New York and went to Georgetown University.