Jackalope Theatre Adds Additional Performances of THE SMUGGLER

Jackalope Theatre Company’s Chicago premiere of The Smuggler, written by Ronán Noone and directed by Gus Menary adds performances before the production closes March 16. The Smuggler, starring Andrew Burden Swanson, launched Jackalope’s 16th season and is the first performance at its new home in Edgewater’s Berger Park, 6205 N. Sheridan Rd. The running time is 75 minutes with no intermission. The added performances are Saturday. March 9 at 3 p.m., Wednesday, March 13 at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 14 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, March 16 at 3 p.m.The regular performance schedule is Fridays, Saturdays and Mondays at 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $15-25 and are on sale now at JackalopeTheatre.org or by calling the box office at 773-340-2543.

The Smuggler is a thriller in rhyme. It is 2023. Tim Finnegan is a clever and enterprising Irish immigrant tending bar on the island of Amity, an affluent summer enclave off the coast of Massachusetts. When his child falls ill and he loses his job, Finnegan is drawn into the dark world that exists only in the shadows of the wealthy island.

Andrew Swanson* (he/him) stars as “Tim Finnegan” with the production team including Gus Menary* (he/him, director); Amal Salem (she/her, stage manager); Ryan Emens* (he/him, scenic/props designer); Ben Stacy* (he/him, production manager); Claire Sangster* (she/her, lighting designer); Isaac J. Pineda (he/him, costume designer); Michael Huey (he/him, sound designer) and Sammi Grant (she/her, dialect coach).

*connotes Jackalope Theatre Company Member