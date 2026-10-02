PAULINA STREET PASSAGE Will Debut as Part of FOSSE FORWARD at Hubbard Street

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The World Premiere of Paulina Street Passage by Bob Fosse & Linda Haberman will be the first piece in the Fosse Forward initiative, making its debut at the company's Season 49 Fall Series. The engagement runs Friday, November 13 through Sunday, November 22, 2026 in Steppenwolf's intimate Downstairs Theater (1650 N. Halsted St.).

Having become one of the hottest tickets in town, Hubbard Street's Fall Series features two World Premieres: Paulina Street Passage by Bob Fosse & Linda Haberman, and LUMINA by Fernando Hernando Magadan. Resident Artist Aszure Barton's latest creation for Hubbard Street from Spring 2026, LubDub, completes the program.

'The Verdon Fosse Legacy approached me with a compelling question: what does Bob Fosse's work look like in the future, and how might choreographers influenced by Fosse reinterpret and carry his vocabulary forward for the next generation?' said Fisher-Harrell about the historic collaboration. 'As Nicole and Noah work with the Legacy to honor Fosse's 100th birthday next year, the time was right to commission this very first piece for their vitally important new initiative, Fosse Forward. Debuting this new piece alongside Fernando's celebratory LUMINA and Aszure's stunning LubDub on the Steppenwolf stage for the first time is going to be a dream.'

About the Legacy's groundbreaking initiative, Noah Fosse stated, 'The Fosse Forward Initiative commissions and co-creates new theatrical dance works with Estate-sanctioned contemporary choreographers, giving invited artists the opportunity to work authentically within the Fosse vocabulary while bringing their own creative voice to the form.'

On the significance of Paulina Street Passage, Fosse continued, 'The initiative begins with Linda Haberman, a trusted creative from Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon's inner circle. The purpose is to carry forward not only the vocabulary and style but also the methodology behind the work: storytelling through movement, creating theatrical dance, and developing dancers as actors.' Fosse Forward recognizes these artists as stewards while creating a structured path for the work, process, and artistic principles to be passed on to future generations. Paulina Street Passage, featuring some of Fosse's most iconic choreography alongside a new narrative and original choreography by Linda Haberman, marks the first entry in the Fosse Forward catalog.

Season 49 subscriptions and tickets are available now online or by calling the Hubbard Street Box Office at 312-850-9744, ext. 5. Tickets range from $23 to $132.25 (including fees).

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