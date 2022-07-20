JO KOY AND FRIENDS is Coming To Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in September

Due to overwhelming demand, comedian Jo Koy and Friends will be coming to Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana's Hard Rock Live Venue on September 30. Pre-sale will begin July 12 at 10 a.m., and tickets are on sale now. Ticket prices start at $64.50 and will be available to purchase at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2186880®id=23&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ticketmaster.com%2Fevent%2F05005CE61BB47BF6?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

As one of today's premiere stand-up comics Jo Koy has come a long way from his modest beginnings performing at a Las Vegas coffee house to now selling out the world's most prestigious venues including Radio City Music Hall (New York), Chase Center (San Francisco), The Forum (Los Angeles), Mall of Asia Arena (Manila, PH), Coca-Cola Arena (Dubai) and ICC Theatre (Sydney, AU). The hugely relatable comic pulls inspiration from his family, specifically his son.

In March 2021, the comedian released his first autobiography, Mixed Plate with Harper Collins Publishers. In this funny and moving memoir, Koy uncovers the stories behind his stand-up: the conflict, the drama, and the laughter as he struggles to find his place in the entertainment industry, a country and the world.

Koy recently finished production with Amblin Partners and Dan Lin's Ridback for the comedy film, Easter Sunday releasing in theaters April 1, 2022. The feature film will be loosely based on Koy's life experiences and will be set around a family gathering to celebrate Easter Sunday.

The comedian has had five highly-rated and successful stand-up specials on Comedy Central and Netflix including his latest variety special In His Element current streaming on Netflix with plans to shoot his 3rd stand-up special in 2022. He can also be heard on his weekly podcast, The Koy Pond with Jo Koy by Starburns Audio.

In fall 2020, Koy received the cover for Variety's comedy issue as a "Legend and Groundbreaker." In 2018, Koy was given the prestigious "Stand-Up Comedian of The Year" award at the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal. In 2019, the comedian reached #1 on the Billboard Charts for his stand-up comedy album, Live From Seattle.

Koy has appeared on over 140 episodes of Chelsea Lately as a season regular roundtable guest. Other appearances include: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Last Call with Carson Daly, Lights Out with David Spade, @Midnight with Chris Hardwick, A Little Late With Lilly Singh, Today with Hoda & Jenna, GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke, Larry King Now, Beat Bobby Flay, The Breakfast Club, Celebrity Page TV, World's Funniest Fails and Sean In The Wild.

Tickets for Jo Koy and Friends are on sale now.. Tickets start at $64.50. This show is fully seated. Ages 21 and up. The Hard Rock Live box office is open every Friday from 12PM to 7PM, and on show days starting at 12 p.m.

Visit Ticketmaster at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2186880®id=23&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ticketmaster.com%2Fevent%2F05005CE61BB47BF6?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana is located at 5400 West 29th Ave. in Gary, IN, directly adjacent to the I80/94 Burr Street Interchange. For more information, call 219-228-2383 or visit www.hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

About Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana:

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana's $300 Million casino and entertainment destination opened to the public on May 14, 2021. Hard Rock's premier 200,000-square foot entertainment complex features over 1600 slots and 80 table games totaling more than 2,100 gaming positions. In addition to the new Hard Rock Live performance venue, Hard Rock Casino's five dining options include Hard Rock Café, Council Oak Steaks and Seafood, YOUYU Noodle Bar, Fresh Harvest and Constant Grind Coffee Shop and also features a retail shop. For more information, contact https://www.hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

About Hard Rock Live:

The new Hard Rock Live performance venue is outfitted with state-of-the-art lighting and sound systems. The sound equipment features an L-Acoustics K2 line array system with KS28 subwoofers and KIVA-II front fill. Hard Rock Live has excellent sightlines. Hard Rock Live can seat up to 1,894 with an overall capacity of 2,700 including standing room only.