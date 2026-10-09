JEKYLL & HYDE Continues at Broadway Playhouse in Chicago
The gothic musical, directed by Derek Van Barham and featuring Jeff Award winners David Moreland and Ava Lane Stovall, will perform at Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower.
Just four weeks remain to experience Kokandy Productions' production of JEKYLL & HYDE at the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place (175 E. Chestnut St.). Extended by popular demand through November 8.
Leading the multi-award-winning Jekyll & Hyde cast this Halloween season are Jeff Award winners David Moreland (Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde), Ava Lane Stovall (Lucy Harris), and Emily McCormick (Emma Carew). Also featured are Jake Elkins (Dr. Henry Jekyll and Mr. Edward Hyde alternate), Dani Pike (Lucy Harris alternate), Nathan Calaranan, Ismael Garcia, Joe Giovannetti, Jon Parker Jackson, Quinn Kelch, Quinn Rigg, Gabby Sauceda-Koziol, Quinn Simmons, Maiko Terazawa, and Kevin Webb. Understudies are Jeffrey Gougis Jr, Emily Ling Mei, and Anna Seibert. Swings are Andrew Lund, Halli Morgan, Caitlin Preuss, and Jaxson Smith.
The distinguished creative team for Jekyll & Hyde, conceived for the stage by Steve Cuden & Frank Wildhorn and based on the story by Robert Louis Stevenson, features a book & lyrics by Leslie Bricusse and music by Frank Wildhorn, orchestrations by Kim Scharnberg, arrangements by Jason Howland, direction by Derek Van Barham, music direction by Nick Sula, and choreography by Brenda Didier.
Individual tickets, priced from $45 to $110 with a select number of premium seats available for all performances, may be purchased at www.BroadwayInChicago.com or in person at any Broadway In Chicago venue box office. Additional fees apply for online purchases. Discounted group rates for parties of 10 or more are also available. For the final four weeks' performance schedule, October 13-November 8, visit www.BroadwayInChicago.com. See below for additional ticket information.
ABOUT JEKYLL & HYDE
Murder and chaos are pitted against love and virtue in this sweeping gothic musical. The epic struggle between good and evil comes to life on stage in the musical phenomenon, Jekyll & Hyde. Based on the classic story by Robert Louis Stevenson and featuring a thrilling score of pop rock hits from multi-Grammy- and Tony-nominated Frank Wildhorn and double-Oscar and Grammy-winning Leslie Bricusse, Jekyll & Hyde has mesmerized audiences the world over.
JEKYLL & HYDE is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).
All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com
TICKET INFORMATION (as of 10/9/26, based on availability and subject to change)
Individual tickets, priced from $45 to $110 with a select number of premium seats available for all performances, may be purchased at www.BroadwayInChicago.com or in person at any Broadway In Chicago venue box office. Additional fees apply for online purchases. For a frightfully good group night, discounted group rates for parties of 10 or more may be purchased by emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com or calling 312-977-1710. For more information, visit www.BroadwayInChicago.com.
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