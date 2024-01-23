Invictus Theatre Company Presents Suzan- Lori Parks' TOPDOG/UNDERDOG

Parks's drama is a darkly comic fable of brotherly love, family identity and the way we are defined by history.

By: Jan. 23, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 3 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 4 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!

Invictus Theatre Company Presents Suzan- Lori Parks' TOPDOG/UNDERDOG

Full cast and crew have been announced for Invictus Theatre's upcoming production of Suzan Lori-Parks's TOPDOG/UNDERDOG, its first at the Windy City Playhouse, the company's new home.

Parks's drama is a darkly comic fable of brotherly love, family identity and the way we are defined by history. Lincoln and Booth are two African American adult brothers whose names were given to them as a joke, foretelling a lifetime of sibling rivalry and resentment. Aaron Reese Boseman (director of Invictus's productions of THE MOUNTAINTOP and A RAISIN IN THE SUN) will direct the two-hander. His cast will include Mikha'el Amin (previously seen at Invictus as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in THE MOUNTAINTOP, Marc Antony in JULIUS CAESAR, Laertes in HAMLET, and Walter Lee Younger in A RAISIN IN THE SUN) as Lincoln, and DeMorris Burrows (of 1919 at Steppenwolf and the BET feature film INFIDELITY) as Booth.

Understudies are Stanley King (u/s/ Lincoln) and Aaron McCloud (u/s Booth).  TOPDOG/UNDERDOG will be performed at the Windy City Playhouse at 3014 W. Irving Park Road, Chicago. Press opening is Monday, February 19 at 7:00 p.m., following previews from February 13-18. It will play through March 31. 

TOPDOG/UNDERDOG'S Lincoln and Booth cope with poverty, racism, work, women, and their troubled upbringings. Haunted by the past, the brothers are forced to confront the shattering reality of their future. TOPDOG/UNDERDOG premiered off-Broadway at New York's Public Theatre in a production directed by George C. Wolfe and starred Don Cheadle and Jeffrey Wright. It won the 2002 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and the Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best Play and moved to Broadway the following year. Its 2022 Broadway revival won the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play.
 
Invictus Theatre Company has been one of the most notable success stories among Chicago's storefront theatres in spite of the challenges facing the theater community in recent years. When the pandemic shut down in-person performances just three years after the company's founding, they responded with a thrillingly intimate Zoom production of ‘NIGHT, MOTHER. They returned from the pandemic by acquiring their own space – the former Jackalope Frontier Theater – which they renamed in honor of the late founding company member Reginald Vaughn. In that space, they continued to build a reputation for intimate and honest interpretations of classics with fidelity to the original texts and close attention to character development. The company's extraordinarily successful 2021-22 season netted the company five Jeff Awards for its 13 nominations.
 
The company continued its upward trajectory during its 2022-23 season. That season began with intimate, yet full-scale stagings of the epics JULIUS CAESAR and THE CRUCIBLE along with the two-hander THE MOUNTAINTOP. BUZZ CENTER STAGE's Wesley David said in reviewing  JULIUS CAESAR that “Invictus Theatre Company is quickly becoming one of my favorite venues in Chicago” and of THE MOUNTAINTOP said “They constantly exceed their reach. I have to remind myself this is a storefront theatre.” The CHICAGO READER'S Jack Helbig said of THE CRUCIBLE “This is a production that grabs an audience in the first seconds, pulls us in, and doesn't let go until the final lights go out.”
 
Tickets for TOPDOG/UNDERDOG and the rest of Invictus's 2024 season will be available soon at www.invictustheatreco.com.




RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
Brightside Theatre To Perform CHESS IN CONCERT February 9-18 Photo
Brightside Theatre To Perform CHESS IN CONCERT February 9-18

Artistic Director Jeffrey Cass and Executive Director Julie Ann Kornak are excited to continue BrightSide Theatre's SEASON 12 – The Season of Passion – with the masterful musical CHESS IN CONCERT.

2
Chicago Shakespeare Theater to Present SHORT SHAKESPEARE! ROMEO AND JULIET Photo
Chicago Shakespeare Theater to Present SHORT SHAKESPEARE! ROMEO AND JULIET

Chicago Shakespeare Theater will present SHORT SHAKESPEARE! The production will welcome thousands of students from across the region.

3
Video: Director Mary Zimmerman on THE MATCHBOX MAGIC FLUTE at Goodman Theatre Photo
Video: Director Mary Zimmerman on THE MATCHBOX MAGIC FLUTE at Goodman Theatre

Watch as adapter and director Mary Zimmerman describes what makes 'The Matchbox Magic Flute' a unique operatic experience. 

4
BRIGHTEST THING IN THE WORLD Comes to About Face Photo
BRIGHTEST THING IN THE WORLD Comes to About Face

About Face Theatre continues its 29th season with the Midwest premiere of The Brightest Thing in the World by Leah Nanako Winkler, directed by AFT Artistic Associate Keira Fromm.

More Hot Stories For You

Chicago Shakespeare Theater to Present SHORT SHAKESPEARE! ROMEO AND JULIETChicago Shakespeare Theater to Present SHORT SHAKESPEARE! ROMEO AND JULIET
BRIGHTEST THING IN THE WORLD Comes to About FaceBRIGHTEST THING IN THE WORLD Comes to About Face
Single Tickets On Sale Tomorrow For Music Theater Works 2024 SeasonSingle Tickets On Sale Tomorrow For Music Theater Works 2024 Season
Blank Theatre Company Announces Their 2024 Season & New Company MembersBlank Theatre Company Announces Their 2024 Season & New Company Members

Videos

Director Mary Zimmerman on THE MATCHBOX MAGIC FLUTE at Goodman Theatre Video
Director Mary Zimmerman on THE MATCHBOX MAGIC FLUTE at Goodman Theatre
Associate Choreographer Christopher Jackson Explores The Dance in Lyric Opera's CHAMPION Video
Associate Choreographer Christopher Jackson Explores The Dance in Lyric Opera's CHAMPION
Phylicia Rashad on PURPOSE at Steppenwolf Theatre Company Video
Phylicia Rashad on PURPOSE at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
Music of the Baroque: Mullova Plays Bach in Chicago Music of the Baroque: Mullova Plays Bach
Harris Theater for Music and Dance (1/29-1/29)
Lucy's Comedy in Chicago Lucy's Comedy
Raue Center For The Arts (3/22-3/22)
Journeyman: A Tribute to Eric Clapton in Chicago Journeyman: A Tribute to Eric Clapton
Raue Center For The Arts (1/27-1/27)
Jesus Christ Superstar in Chicago Jesus Christ Superstar
Peoria Civic Center (4/16-4/17)
The St. John Passion in Chicago The St. John Passion
Harris Theater for Music and Dance (3/11-3/11)
Peter Pan in Chicago Peter Pan
James M. Nederlander Theatre (3/26-4/07)
Topdog/Underdog in Chicago Topdog/Underdog
Windy City Playhouse (2/13-3/31)
She the People in Chicago She the People
The Center for Performing Arts (3/02-3/02)
Monday Night PlayGround - in Chicago Monday Night PlayGround -
PlayGround Chicago (2/05-2/05)
In The Heights in Chicago In The Heights
The Marriott Theatre (1/24-3/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You