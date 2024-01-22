Invictus Theatre Company Moves To Windy City Playhouse; 2024 Season Revealed

Invictus Theatre Company has announced a new home and a four-play season for 2024. Invictus will move to the Windy City Playhouse, the former producing company and venue that closed early last year.



Invictus's first production at the Windy City Playhouse will be Suzan-Lori Parks's 2002 Pulitzer Prize winner TOPDOG/UNDERDOG, playing February 13 to March 31, with a press opening on Monday, February 19 at 7 p.m. Parks's drama of sibling rivalry will be directed by Aaron Reese Boseman, who led the Invictus productions of THE MOUNTAINTOP and A RAISIN IN THE SUN. Boseman's cast for the two-hander will be Mikha'el Amin (Dr. Martin Luther King in Invictus's THE MOUNTAINTOP) and DeMorris Burrows (of Steppenwolf's 1919). It will be followed in May by another Pulitzer Prize winner — the first Chicago production of Tracy Letts's play AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY since the 2010 national tour that played the Cadillac Palace Theatre. This monumental drama of family dysfunction in rural Oklahoma had its world premiere at Steppenwolf Theatre in 2007, winning six Jeff Awards, including production of a play. It transferred to Broadway in 2008, where it won five Tony Awards, including Best Play. Invictus Artistic Director Charles Askenaizer, winner of the 2023 Jeff Award (Non-Equity Wing) for his direction of Invictus's WHO'S AFRAID OF Virginia Woolf?, will direct. AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY will play from May 28 to July 14, with a press opening scheduled for Monday, June 3 at 7 p.m.



In August, Askenaizer will also direct the Chicago premiere of Lee Hall's adaptation of the Academy-Award-winning NETWORK. Hall's adaptation of the screenplay by Paddy Chayefsky premiered in London in 2017 and opened on Broadway in 2018. The story concerns a network television anchorman who is fired for his declining ratings but becomes embraced by the public as a symbol of their collective angst. Chayefsky's 1976 screenplay was prescient in its foretelling of television's adoption of reality-based programming and exploitation of grievances. NETWORK will run from August 13 to September 29. The press opening will be Monday, August 19 at 7 p.m.



Invictus will continue its tradition of presenting intimate productions of Shakespeare with its season-closing presentation of MACBETH, the Bard's tale of the seductive nature of power that combines Scottish history with magical realism. The tragedy's three witches who warn Macbeth about his future will make their first appearance just before Halloween, with previews beginning on October 29, leading up to a press opening on Monday, November 4 at 7 p.m. and playing through December 15.



MACBETH will be directed by Sarafina Vecchio, a Chicago-based actor, director, and educator who is an adjunct faculty member of The Chicago College of Performing Arts at Roosevelt University. Vecchio holds a Post Graduate Award in Teaching Shakespeare from The University of Warwick (in conjunction with the Royal Shakespeare Company) in Coventry, England and has been a guest instructor to Ontario, Canada's Stratford Festival. CHICAGO STAGE AND SCREEN's Angela Allyn praised Vecchio's text coaching for Invictus's JULIUS CAESAR for being “as modern sounding as your favorite political podcast. You have heard these speeches before but never like this. This is a Caesar for everyone.”



Askenaizer says, “We're looking forward to returning to production with another season of powerful, emotional dramas. We will take full advantage of the flexible space in our new home at Windy City Playhouse to develop creative staging for our shows.”



Invictus Theatre Company has been one of the most notable success stories among Chicago's storefront theatres in spite of the challenges facing the theater community in recent years. When the pandemic shut down in-person performances just three years after the company's founding, they responded with a thrillingly intimate Zoom production of ‘NIGHT, MOTHER. They returned from the pandemic by acquiring their own space – the former Jackalope Frontier Theater – which they renamed in honor of the late founding company member Reginald Vaughn. In that space, they continued to build a reputation for intimate and honest interpretations of classics with fidelity to the original texts and close attention to character development. The company's extraordinarily successful 2021-22 season netted the company five Jeff Awards for its 13 nominations.



The company continued its upward trajectory during its 2022-23 season. That season began with intimate, yet full-scale stagings of the epics JULIUS CAESAR and THE CRUCIBLE along with the two-hander THE MOUNTAINTOP. BUZZ CENTER STAGE's Wesley David said in reviewing JULIUS CAESAR that “Invictus Theatre Company is quickly becoming one of my favorite venues in Chicago” and of THE MOUNTAINTOP said “They constantly exceed their reach. I have to remind myself this is a storefront theatre.” The CHICAGO READER'S Jack Helbig said of THE CRUCIBLE “This is a production that grabs an audience in the first seconds, pulls us in, and doesn't let go until the final lights go out.”



Tickets for Invictus's 2024 season will be available soon at www.invictustheatreco.com