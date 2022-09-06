Invictus Theatre Company Announces 2022-23 Season Featuring THE MOUNTAINTOP, THE CRUCIBLE & More

"Friends, Romans, countrymen" and "I have a dream" may well be the two most famous lines associated with oratorical rhetoric. For its sixth season of production and its second season in residence at its Reginald Vaughn Theater, Invictus Theatre Company will present three plays examining the power of rhetoric to move community opinion and action, whether for good or for bad. The season will open with a modern dress interpretation of Shakespeare's JULIUS CAESAR, in which a group of political rivals plot to kill the popular general and then convince through oratory and rhetoric that their actions were justified. It will be followed by Katori Hall's THE MOUNTAINTOP, a drama about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., whose oratorical skills defined the U.S. civil rights movement. The season closer will be Arthur Miller's THE CRUCIBLE - a semi-fictional story of the 1692 Salem Witch Trials in which the words of a religious zealot and a well-intentioned but misguided judge led a community to execute 20 of its citizens. Artistic Director Charles Askenaizer (who helmed last season's HAMLET and Edward Albee's WHO'S AFRAID OF Virginia Woolf?) will direct JULIUS CAESAR, Aaron Reese Boseman (director of Invictus's 2020 A RAISIN IN THE SUN) will direct THE MOUNTAINTOP, and Kathy Scambiatterra (Artistic Director of The Artistic Home) will stage THE CRUCIBLE. All three plays will be performed in the company's Reginald Vaughn Theater at 1106 W. Thorndale Avenue, in Edgewater.



Askenaizer says of the season selections, " these three plays - a classic from the year 1599, a modern classic from 1953, and a recent drama from 2012 - have particular resonance to the events and challenges of today. JULIUS CAESAR and Marc Antony's frequently quoted 'Friends, Romans, countrymen' speech in which he incites a crowd to violence after the assassination of Caesar has clear parallels to the January 6th rally and its oratory urging citizens to challenge the established government. THE MOUNTAINTOP, on the other hand, through its examination of Dr. King's work shows the potential for orators in speeches like his 1963 "I Have a Dream" speech, to lead the populace toward positive action. Finally, THE CRUCIBLE, while written as a response to Senator McCarthy's persecution of suspected communists in 1950's America, has parallels to today's 'cancel culture.' The need for critical thinking in response to rhetoric communicated through public oratory, media (mass or social), or one-to-one conversations; remains essential. We hope our productions of these three plays will spark vigorous discussions of this challenge."



Invictus Theatre Company has, over its six-year history, built a reputation for intimate and honest interpretations of classics with fidelity to the original texts and close attention to character development. The company's extraordinarily successful 2021-22 season included Askenaizer's direction of HAMLET, which Albert Williams of the CHICAGO READER called "storefront Shakespeare at its best." The Jeff Award recommended RUINED, directed by Ebby Offord, was described by NEW CITY's Ted Fishman as "a treasure to hold on to." Kathy Hey of THIRD COAST REVIEW said Askenaizer's WHO'S AFRAID OF Virginia Woolf? (also Jeff Recommended) was "raw, tragic, and unforgettable."



Tickets for JULIUS CAESAR and Invictus's entire season are available now at www.invictustheatreco.com.

JULIUS CAESAR



By William Shakespeare

Directed by Charles Askenaizer

Associate Director: Tristan Odenkirk

October 20 - November 20, 2022

Previews October 20 - 23, 2022

Press Opening: Monday, October 24 at 7:00 p.m.

Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays at 7:00 p.m., Sundays at 3:00 p.m.

1106 W. Thorndale, Chicago

Ticket prices: Previews $25. Regular run: General Admission $35, students (with valid student ID) and seniors $30. Three-show season subscription: $75.00.



When Caesar's military prowess and mass popularity put absolute power within his reach, political rivals conspire to assassinate him before he can become Emperor. Through demagoguery, they turn public opinion to their favor. Shakespeare's tragedy is filled with both action and ideas and will be performed in modern dress in Invictus's intimate storefront Reginald Vaughn Theatre.

THE MOUNTAINTOP



by Katori Hall

Directed by Aaron Reese Boseman

February 16 - March 19, 2023

Previews: February 16 - 19, 2023.

Press Opening: February 20, 2023, at 7:00 pm

Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays 7:00 p.m., Sundays 3:00 p.m.

1106 W. Thorndale, Chicago

Ticket prices: Previews $25. Regular run: General admission $35, students (with valid student ID) and seniors $30. Three-show season subscription: $75.



A gripping reimagination of events the night before the assassination of the civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. On April 3, 1968, after delivering one of his most memorable speeches, an exhausted Dr. King retires to his room at the Lorraine Motel while a storm rages outside. When a mysterious stranger arrives with some surprising news, King is forced to confront his destiny and his legacy to his people.



THE CRUCIBLE



Directed by Kathy Scambiatterra

May 11 - June 11, 2023

Previews May 11 - 14, 2023

Press Opening May 15, 2023, at 7:00 p.m.

Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays 7:00 p.m., Sundays 3:00 p.m.

1106 W. Thorndale, Chicago

Ticket prices: Previews $25. Regular run: General admission $35, students (with valid student ID) and seniors $30. Three-show season subscription: $75.



In Arthur Miller's drama set among the Salem witch trials of 1692, a young servant-girl maliciously accuses a farmer's wife's of witchcraft. The farmer brings the girl to court to admit the lie but the community's mass hysteria overtakes reason. First produced in 1953 as a comment on McCarthyism's communist hunting, the play continues to resonate for contemporary audiences.

DIRECTOR BIOS



Charles Askenaizer (Artistic Director, Director JULIUS CAESAR) graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a degree in Theatre and communications. He has worked professionally in Chicago as an actor, director, and teacher for over 10 years. Recent directing credits include HAMLET (Invictus Theatre), WHO'S AFRAID OF Virginia Woolf?* (Invictus Theatre-*JEFF RECOMMENDED) readings with Chicago Dramatists, 'NIGHT, MOTHER (Associate Director-Invictus Theatre), THE MERCHANT OF VENICE (Invictus Theatre), OTHELLO: THE MOOR OF VENICE (Invictus Theatre), TITUS ANDRONICUS (Bare Knuckles Theater), JULIUS CAESAR (Associate Director- Brown Paper Box) , TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA (Reutan Collective), and THE DIFFERENCE (Reading-Piccolo Theatre). Charles has worked with Citadel Theatre, Teatro Vista, the Artistic Home, City Lit, Raven, Brown Paper Box, Chicago Dramatists, the Side Project and many more.

Aaron Reese Boseman (Director, THE MOUNTAINTOP) is a Chicago native and a graduate of Columbia College Chicago with a Bachelor of Arts in Theatre Direction and Acting. He directed Invictus's acclaimed 2020 production of A RAISIN IN THE SUN and is a Jeff Award nominated actor, Black Excellence Award and Black Theatre Alliance Award nominated director and designer. He is also co-founder and artistic director of PULSE Theatre Chicago where his directing credits include IN THE BLOOD, THE COLORED MUSEUM, FABULATION, OR THE RE-EDUCATION OF UNDINE, and A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE. Other directing credits include THE TIGER WHO WORE WHITE GLOVES (eta Creative Arts Foundation), THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT, S'KIN, THE PHILADELPHIA (Columbia College Chicago), AMERICAN SON (Ghostlight Theatre), NT. WRTH: MIXTAPE VOLUME I, Film Series, and upcoming DETROIT '67 (Columbia College Chicago-Mainstage). Recent Acting Credits include BIG RIVER (TATC), SHREK THE MUSICAL (Windy City Performs), IN THE HEIGHTS (The Miracle Center, SLATE), VIOLET, BALM IN GILEAD (Griffin Theatre and Loyola University), GOLDEN BOY, DO RE MI (Porchlight Music Theatre), RENT (CCC), and LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS (Skylight Music Theatre and Citadel Theatre)



Kathy Scambiatterra (Director, THE CRUCIBLE) is Artistic Director and co-founder of The Artistic Home. She has helmed acclaimed, Jeff nominated and After Dark Award winning productions for The Artistic Home including: WAITING FOR LEFTY, IN THE BOOM BOOM ROOM, ANGEL CITY, AFTER THE FALL, STREET SCENE, PEER GYNT, THE MADWOMAN OF CHAILLOT, THE PETRIFIED FOREST, MODIGLIANI, DAYS TO COME, THE TOUCH OF THE POET, THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA, THE TIME OF YOUR LIFE, EURYDICE. Other directing credits: THE COPPERHEAD (City Lit) ANGEL CITY, WELCOME TO THE MOON AND OTHER PLAYS (LA Dramalogue Award), AVEN'U BOYS, A CHRISTMAS CAROL (Pacific Resident Theater (LA). Chicago acting credits include: THE SEAGULL, INTERROGATION, WATCH ON THE RHINE, BEATEN, THE AMERICAN PLAN, SWEET BIRD OF YOUTH, THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH, LOOK HOMEWARD ANGEL, JUNO AND THE PAYCOCK, NATURAL AFFECTION, ORPHEUS DESCENDING (The Artistic Home); THE GLASS MENAGERIE, Nelson Algren LIVE, THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK (Steppenwolf); BROADWAY BOUND (Drury Lane Oakbrook); A FLEA IN HER EAR (Chicago Shakespeare); ROMEO AND JULIET (Goodman Theatre), among others. TV/Film credits: recurring role on CHICAGO PD, ELECTRIC DREAMS, GOOD GUY WITH A GUN, MONUMENTS. She has received four Jeff Award nominations. Ms. Scambiatterra is the director of the actor training program at The Artistic Home Studio. In addition, she has taught at The Steppenwolf School, Columbia College, Center Theater's The Training Center, Chicago, IL; Carolyn Berry Studio, The Pacific Resident Theatre LA, CA; Director's Symposium, US Army, Heidelberg, Germany; Screen Training Ireland, Dublin, Ireland; and currently at Chicago High School for the Arts, Classical Conservatory.