Intersect Art and Design Appoints Becca Hoffman as Managing Director

Intersect Art and Design has announced the appointment of Becca Hoffman as Managing Director. Hoffman will oversee the three art fairs in Intersect's portfolio: Art Aspen, SOFA Chicago, and Art Palm Springs. Hoffman, who for the past seven years was Director of the Outsider Art Fair, comes to Intersect with decades of experience working with galleries in the United States and internationally. In her new role, she will establish a fresh creative direction for the fairs and guide them in their evolution and growth.

Intersect Art and Design, owned by brothers Tim and Dirk von Gal, recently acquired the three fairs. "We are passionate about these fairs, and the positive impact they make in and beyond their respective markets-Aspen, Chicago, and Palm Springs," says Tim von Gal. "We're thrilled that Becca will join us in shaping the new vision for the fairs. She has great energy, tenacity, and creativity."

"While we are excited to move ahead," continues von Gal, "we will proceed cautiously as we monitor the news and safety information from the C.D.C., which will guide our decisions as we go forward."

Hoffman adds, "My goal is to bring the three fairs back to their roots by engaging in each region's local art and culture while being intrinsically connected to the global art world with a sense of relevancy. We are living through a time of transition for the art world and our society on the whole, and we must be sensitive and responsive to these uncertain times."

Continues Hoffman, "Our hearts are with the many artists, galleries, museums, fairs, and others who are facing challenges. Safety is our priority, and all of our future plans will start with careful consideration. Once the situation improves, we will have many opportunities for growth, innovation, and community engagement in Aspen, Chicago, and Palm Springs."

Dirk von Gal explains, "These fairs can provide an opportunity to highlight the nuanced perspectives and voices born out of each region. They also bring people together around art, design, and shared experiences-something we are all longing for in this time of isolation and social distancing."

Art Aspen (July 23-26, 2020) is an annual art and cultural event in the heart of one of the nation's most prestigious collector communities. Hosted at the Aspen Ice Garden, the fair showcases modern and contemporary art. It has been running since 2012.

SOFA Chicago (November 5-8, 2020)-Sculpture Objects Functional Art and Design-the largest and oldest of the three fairs, takes place annually at Chicago's Navy Pier, and focuses on three-dimensional artworks that cross the boundaries of fine art, decorative art, fiber arts, and design. It has been running since 1993.

Art Palm Springs (February 2021), which traditionally has occurred in conjunction with Modernism Week at the Palm Springs Convention Center, presents post-war and contemporary art and has been running since 2012.

About Becca Hoffman

From 2013 - 2020, Becca Hoffman was the Director of the Outsider Art Fair, overseeing the fair's fall edition in Paris and winter edition in New York. In her seven-year tenure with the Outsider Art Fair, Hoffman was responsible for shaping its creative direction and significantly contributing to its growth. Prior, she worked in New York galleries that featured contemporary art, modern art, and photography. She was the director of Peter Findlay Gallery, and Andrew Edlin Gallery. Hoffman received her B.A. in Fine Art Photography from Dartmouth where she helped start the first student art gallery and worked at the Hood Museum of Art. From there, Hoffman achieved her M.A. in Contemporary Art at Sotheby's in London. As the daughter of esteemed dealer Nancy Hoffman, Becca has a deep knowledge of the art-world and especially the gallery business. Hoffman is on the advisory board of Foundwork, an online artist platform. She is also active with God's Love We Deliver.





