Interrobang Theatre Announces New Programming for Eleventh Season

Following its hit world premiere of The Spin, written and directed by Spenser Davis, Interrobang Theatre Project has announced additional online programming for its Eleventh Season: Off The Record, exploring what happens when the world stops and life becomes virtual.

This winter, Interrobang will stream archival footage of its Jeff Award-nominated one-man drama Here Lies Henry by Daniel MacIvor, newly staged by Artistic Producer Elana Elyce* and featuring Scott Sawa. The revival of ITP's very first production was shuttered last winter by the COVID-19 pandemic. ITP's 2020-21 season will conclude next summer with Nostomania, a world premiere commission about the agony of missing home by Ismail Khalidi and Naomi Wallace, co-directed by Managing Artistic Director Georgette Verdin and Artistic Producer Elana Elyce.

Interrobang will also welcome two new artistic associates: Matthew Martinez Hannon* and LaVisa Angela Williams*.

Comments Artistic Director Georgette Verdin, "We might be tethered to our computer screens, but we still have meaningful stories to tell. We'll shine light on the quiet whispers, sneaky texts and secret rendezvous. We believe the truth is told when you think the mic is muted, so we're canceling the mute button. Welcome to Season 11."

Here Lies Henry and Nostomania will stream via BroadwayWorld. Tickets for Here Lies Henry go on sale Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at interrobangtheatreproject.org. Tickets for Nostomania will go on sale at a later date.

ITP is also pleased to offer The Uncharted Series, featuring exclusive content for monthly members via Patreon. Watch the ensemble try on new identities, share hidden gems and explore new mediums all while wearing the same pajamas since Christmas! For additional information and membership levels, visit patreon.com/interrobangtheatreproject.

*Denotes Interrobang Theatre Project Ensemble Member or Artistic Associate.

Interrobang Theatre Project's 2020-21 Season includes:

HERE LIES HENRY

February 5 - 25, 2021

By Daniel MacIvor

Directed by Artistic Producer Elana Elyce

Henry's got a lot he has to tell you, he just can't guarantee that it's all true. In the spotlight, with only the audience as his witness, Henry grapples with his choices and failures in a scramble to make sense of his life before it's too late. Daniel MacIvor's gripping one-man play offers a provocative take on love, death, beauty, truth, and of course, good old-fashioned lying.

NOSTOMANIA - World Premiere!

Summer 2020

By Ismail Khalidi and Naomi Wallace

Co-directed by Managing Artistic Director Georgette Verdin and Artistic Producer Elana Elyce

A one creature oceanic meditation on home and exile at the edge of the continental shelf, between a 12-year-old girl and a 500-year-old Greenland shark.