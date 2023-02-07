Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

International Voices Project with Intercultural Music Production presents THE SHROUD MAKER

Previews for The Shroud Maker are Thursday, March 16 and Friday, March 17 at 7:30 p.m. with the press opening Saturday, March 18 at 3 p.m.

Feb. 07, 2023  
International Voices Project (IVP), in collaboration with Intercultural Music Production, in is proud to announce that the company will present The Shroud Maker, at the Chicago Dramatists, 798 N Aberdeen St., March 16 - April 8, written by Ahmed Masoud, directed by Marina Johnson and starring Roxane Assaf-Lynn with set design by Jonathan Berg-Einhorn and sound design by Ronnie Malley and Eric Backus.

The Shroud Maker made its IVP premiere at the 2022 International Voices Project Festival, in association with Uprising Theater, Medina Theater Collective, Intercultural Music Production, to audience acclaim.

Previews for The Shroud Maker are Thursday, March 16 and Friday, March 17 at 7:30 p.m. with the press opening Saturday, March 18 at 3 p.m. The regular performance schedule is Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets for The Shroud Maker are $20 and are currently on sale. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit IVPChicago.org.

The critically-acclaimed Palestinian writer Ahmed Masoud, who was born and raised in Gaza, has written the story of Hajja Souad, an 80-year old Palestinian woman living on the besieged Gaza Strip, who knows about business. She has survived decades of wars and oppression through making shrouds for the dead. A compelling black comedy, The Shroud Maker delves deep into the intimate life of ordinary Palestinians to weave a highly distinctive path through Palestine's turbulent past and present. Loosely based on a real-life character still living in Gaza, this solo performance weaves comic fantasy and satire with true stories told first hand to Masoud and offers a vivid portrait of Palestinian life in Gaza underscored with humor.




