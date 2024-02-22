Improv Group Dinosaur Comes To The Den Theatre This May

An electrifying ensemble of improv comedy’s brightest stars, DINOSAUR comes to The Den Theatre (1331 N. Milwaukee Ave.), featuring Paul Scheer, Rob Huebel, Jason Mantzoukas, Owen Burke, Nicole Byer, Lisa Gilroy, Phil Augusta Jackson, and more appearing Thursday May 2 at 7:15 p.m., Friday May 3 at 9:30 p.m., and Saturday May 4 at 7:15 p.m.

Catch DINOSAUR, the improv phenomenon that's captivating audiences in cities across the United States for a special limited run at Chicago’s The Den Theatre. This unparalleled improv show boasts a lineup of comedy powerhouses, including Paul Scheer ("The League," "Veep"), Rob Huebel ("Transparent," "Childrens Hospital"), Rob Riggle ("The Daily Show," "21 Jump Street"), Jason Mantzoukas ("The Good Place," "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"), Lisa Gilroy ("Jury Duty," "UCB Comedy Originals"), Mary Holland ("Veep," "Blunt Talk"), Phil Augusta Jackson ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine," "Insecure"), Carl Tart ("Comedy Bang! Bang!," "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"), Owen Burke ("Drunk History," "Funny or Die"), Chad Carter ("The Daily Show," "Funny or Die"), and Seth Morris ("The Good Place," "Veep"), with special guests always dropping in. This hit show regularly sells out at the esteemed Largo in Los Angeles, DINOSAUR is a “can’t miss.”

﻿DINOSAUR offers an experience like no other, where every performance is a unique, unscripted masterpiece that unfolds live on stage, driven by its performers' sheer talent and quick wit. The show's format ensures that no two shows are the same, delivering fresh, on-the-spot comedy that caters to the vibes of each audience. This is your chance to see some of today's most celebrated comedians flex their improvisational muscles, delivering laugh after laugh in a show that's as unpredictable as it is hilarious. Whether you're a die-hard fan of improv or looking for an unforgettable night out, DINOSAUR is the live comedy event that promises laughs and a showcase of improvisational brilliance at its peak. Catch this special night of comedy as it makes its way across the country.

Tickets

Tickets on sale beginning February 23, 2024 at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.