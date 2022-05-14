Improv Group ComedySportz Chicago Moves to New Location at Piper's Alley

ComedySportz Chicago - a 35 year-old improv comedy institution - announces a new move to Piper's Alley in Chicago's iconic Old Town neighborhood. CSz Theater Chicago will take up a short residency through the July 4th weekend. CSz Theater will occupy both the Blackout Cabaret and Judy's Beat Lounge throughout the run. CSz Theater will reopen with a regular programming schedule of League Night on Thursdays at 7PM in the Blackout Cabaret, ComedySportz main stage Fridays at 8PM in the Blackout Cabaret and Saturdays at 6PM in Judy's Beat Lounge, and the brand new hit musical improv show, Trapped in a Musical will play Saturdays at 9:30PM in the Blackout Cabaret all on the 2nd floor of the Piper's Alley venue, 230 W. North Ave. Chicago, IL 60614.

After about a six month run at The Den Theatre in Bucktown, CSz Theater Chicago is excited to move to such an iconic location in Chicago. During the pandemic, ComedySportz was forced to close their 929 W. Belmont location, and took to Twitch to continue their hilarious brand of interactive comedy, which is still currently running. "We've definitely had an eventful couple of years, between the pandemic closing our old home, our run at The Den, and now landing at Piper's Alley", said Jason Geis, ComedySportz Chicago Artistic Director. "We have been very grateful for our audience's willingness to travel with us from 929 W Belmont to Twitch, then to The Den, and now to Piper's Alley." Renee Ross, ComedySportz Chicago Executive Director said. "If it weren't for such Loyal Fans, we truly wouldn't be where we are today after these past two years. We have evolved as a company and keep getting these chances to reinvent the company, both for ourselves and our audiences", said Ross.

"We are very excited to be bringing a full and diverse lineup to Piper's Alley, and not only highlighting our main stage ComedySportz match, but also our brand new musical show, Trapped in a Musical, AND our two training programs in League Night", said Geis. League Night features one of four Rec League teams, composed of newer improvisers, and Minor League, which is an elite group of players training for the main stage. ComedySportz is an improv comedy show played as a sports match, NOT comedy about sports. Two teams take the stage in comedic battle with scenes, songs and games and the audience votes on which team they liked the best. A referee keeps the laughs going, the audience entertained and the chaos at a maximum. The show is open to all ages, and prides itself on being an inclusive, judgment-free environment for everyone to laugh equally. Trapped in a Musical is the newest show from CSz Theater and is a 60 minute improvised musical show. The audience helps pick the main character and gives them the setting - trapping them in a musical! Featuring some of the best musical improvisers in Chicago. Tickets for our in person shows will cost $15 for League Night, and $25 for ComedySportz and Trapped in a Musical.

Both ComedySportz and Piper's Alley take the COVID-19 threat very seriously and have implemented a policy for the building that requires all performers and staff to provide proof of a full course of vaccination. This policy is extended to patrons as well, all patrons will need to show proof of vaccination upon arrival. The full policy is available here: https://www.secondcity.com/network/the-second-citys-covid-19-commitment/

ComedySportz Chicago will continue to offer it's online live virtual content through CSZN, the theater's online comedy network on Twitch (twitch.tv/csznchicago), with a complete slate of shows running Wednesdays and Thursdays.

THE DETAILS:

League Night @ Piper's Alley Blackout Cabaret

Thursdays 7PM - Rec League + Minor League - $15

Running time: 90 minutes

Rated: E for Everyone (not recommended for kids under 8)

ComedySportz Chicago @ Piper's Alley Blackout Cabaret

Fridays 8PM ComedySportz Mainstage - $25

Running time: 90 minutes

Rated: E for Everyone (not recommended for kids under 8)

ComedySportz Chicago @ Piper's Alley Judy's Beat Lounge

Saturdays 6PM - ComedySportz Mainstage - $25

Running time: 90 minutes

Rated: E for Everyone (not recommended for kids under 8)

Trapped in a Musical @ Piper's Alley Blackout Cabaret

Saturdays 9:30PM - $25

Running time: 60 minutes

Rated: PG-13

About CSz Chicago: ComedySportz is the longest-running (1987), game-based, short form improv comedy show in the comedy capital of the world, perfect for all ages, offering comedy for everyone! ComedySportz's interactive format is emceed by a referee overseeing a hilarious battle of wits between the home team, the blue Downtown Chicago Bosses, and the "visiting" red team, scored by live keyboard music and rocking popular music between scenes! Using audience suggestions and willing volunteers, our professional players create short games, scenes and songs on the spot, and the winner is determined by the Applause-o-Meter and your laughs.

