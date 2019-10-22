Immersive BLOODY BATHORY Tells The Tale of History's Most Famous Female Vampire

The 16th Century Countess Elizabeth Bathory has been described as "the most vicious female serial killer in all recorded history," and with her penchant for drinking the blood of virgins - a "beverage" she thought would keep her young - she is outrivaled only by Dracula in her fame as a vampire. Like Dracula, Bathory was born in Transylvania and it's been said she enjoyed torturing and killing your girls before drinking and even bathing in their blood.

No one knows what's fact and what's fiction in the legend of this bloody countess, but it's all horrifying and is certain to scare the wits out of the audiences of BLOODY BATHORY, to be staged by Chicago's Barrens Theatre Co. from October 1 through November 16 at Epworth United Methodist Church, 5253 N. Kenmore Ave., Chicago. Tickets are now on sale at https://dime.io/events/bloody-bathory/.



In this world premiere drama by Chicago-based playwright Millie Rose, audience members can choose to follow any of seventeen characters and can move from space to space and jump freely from track to track over the course of the night. Some of the characters will talk to the audience members or even ask them for help. Audience members will act as jury members ruling over the trial of Elizabeth Bathory and at the end of the show, decide if Elizabeth Bathory is innocent, or guilty.



BLOODY BATHORY will be both immersive and interactive. The audience will have direct experience with the story and its characters, giving them the power to decide Bathory's fate. Rose says, "Immersive theatre gives the audience purpose and investment in the story in a way that regular seated theatre cannot. There is an exclusivity about it, a gathering, a camaraderie created. The audience is not just watching the story but now they are a part of it. I believe we attend the theatre because we want to experience something outside of ourselves and our own lives."



Inspired by Stephen King's epic novel, IT, the barrens were a place where nightmares truly existed. Nightmares reveal the existence of our deepest fears as well as our greatest desires.



We, at The Barrens Theatre, want to examine the intricacies of human behavior, how we cope with fear and hope and desire in scary places.



Additional show information at www.thebarrenstheatreco.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You