ImagineU's 2019-2020 Season Focuses On Family, Friendships And Adventures

Some stories never run out of magic. The importance of family and friendships are at the center of Northwestern University's 2019-2020 ImagineU season which features the timeless adventures of a bear and his friends and a classic father-daughter fairytale. This family series presents stories that touch the heart.

The season opens with "Winnie the Pooh," Nov. 1 to 17, 2019 and will close with "The Emperor's New Clothes," Feb. 21 to March 8, 2020. Performances take place at the Virginia Wadsworth Wirtz Center for the Performing Arts on the Evanston campus. Tickets are available now on the Wirtz Center website.

"ImagineU productions are consistently presented to capacity audiences," said Wirtz Center Managing Director Al Heartley. "This is due to the vision and expertise of ImagineU founder and theatre lecturer/advisor Lynn Kelso and her education teams. This year the Wirtz Center will build on this success with two well-known titles which will delight young people, their families and audiences throughout our community."

The 2019-2020 ImagineU season includes:

ImagineU: "Winnie the Pooh"

From the stories of A.A. Milne

Adapted by le Clanché du Rand

Music by Allan J. Friedman

Lyrics by A.A. Milne, Kristin Sergel and le Clanché du Rand

Directed by Nate Cohen

Nov. 1 to 17, 2019 (Nov. 16, 11 a.m. performance is sold out)

Hal & Martha Hyer Wallis Theater

1949 Campus Drive, Evanston

A charming and whimsical new musical adaptation of A.A. Milne's "Winnie the Pooh," a story about a honey-loving bear and his friends of the Hundred Acre Wood. It will feature a folk music score infused with acoustic harmonies and original poetry from the books. The musical is directed by Nate Cohen and dramatized by le Clanché du Rand. The production is recommended for children three years and up.

ImagineU: "The Emperor's New Clothes"

Music and Lyrics by Alan Schmuckler

Book by David Holstein

Directed and choreographed by Amanda Tanguay

Feb. 21 - March 8, 2020 (Sold out performance: Feb. 29, 11 a.m.)

Hal & Martha Hyer Wallis Theater, 1949 Campus Drive

Amanda Tanguay directs "The Emperor's New Clothes," in an adaptation by Northwestern alumni Alan Schmuckler (Comm '05) and David Holstein (Comm '05). A frivolously fashionable Emperor and his opinionated daughter show us that it's not the clothes that make the person, it's what's inside that matters most. This production is recommended for children in Kindergarten and up.

A sensory friendly performance will be held on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2 p.m. for "Winnie-the-Pooh," and Sunday, March 1, 2 p.m. for "The Emperor's New Clothes."



These adapted performances provide a relaxed and safe environment for students with autism, learning differences, or other sensory needs, allowing every audience member to engage with the show.



For more information about the sensory friendly performances and yet-to-be announced creative drama workshops for children, visit the ImagineU page of the Wirtz Center website.

Beginning Sept. 24, tickets will be available by phone at 847-491-7282 or in-person at the Wirtz Center box office. Box office hours are Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. The box office is located in the lobby of the Ethel M. Barber Theater, 30 Arts Circle Drive on Northwestern's Evanston campus.

The ticket prices are $15 for the general public and $12 for full time students and kids.

The Wirtz Center is a member of the Northwestern Arts Circle, which brings together film, humanities, literary arts, music, theater, dance and visual arts.

