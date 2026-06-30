Raven Theatre's OCTET Extends Through Early August at The Goodman

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Raven Theatre’s production of Dave Malloy’s Octet has exteded at The Goodman. The a cappella musical is directed by Keira Fromm, Associate Director of The Goodman’s Iceboy! or The Completely Untrue Story of How Eugene O’Neill Came to Write The Iceman Cometh, with music direction by Nick Sula and choreography by Laura Savage. The Goodman’s presentation of the Raven Theatre production features Raven's original cast—including Neala Barron, Elliot Esquivel, Joryhebel Ginorio, Jordan Golding, Teressa LaGamba, Ryder Dean McDaniel, Sam Shankman and Grace Steckler.

Raven Theatre's production of Dave Malloy’s Octet transfers to The Goodman this summer, appearing in the 400-seat flexible Owen Theatre July 15-August 2—including just-added performances on July 29 at 7:30pm, July 30 at 2pm, August 1 at 2pm and August 2 at 2pm and 7:30pm. For tickets ($39-$94, subject to change), call 312.443.3800 or purchase online.

In an anonymous meeting room on the North Side of Chicago, a group of people—always eight—gathers to sing. Best known for the Broadway hit Natasha, Pierre, & The Great Comet Of 1812, Dave Malloy’s Octet uses chamber-inspired a cappella music to explore the total impact of life online. Hailed by The New York Times as “the most original and topical musical of the year” for its 2019 Off-Broadway premiere, this inventive and acutely relevant piece reflects the perils of the digital age.

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