IACA Announces FY21 Artist Fellowship and Literature Awards Programs Now Available

Both program applications are open in the Illinois Arts Council's electronic SlideRoom system and have a deadline of November 2, 2020 at 11:59pm.

The Illinois Arts Council Agency (IACA) has announced the opening of the 2021 Artists Fellowship Program and Literature Awards Program. Both program applications are open in the Illinois Arts Council's electronic SlideRoom system and have a deadline of November 2, 2020 at 11:59pm and the awards will be announced in the spring of 2021. Artist Fellowship Program The Artist Fellowship Program's intent is to enrich and strengthen the state of Illinois by supporting accomplished Illinois artists who are the foundation of Illinois' creative environment. The Artist Fellowship Program recognizes exceptional artists who have created a substantial body of work throughout their career by providing awards to support continued artistic growth.

The IACA will provide a limited number of $15,000 awards across the following discipline categories:

Literature (includes sub-categories of poetry, prose, and scriptworks)

Media Arts (category includes audio art, digital art, film, and video)

Music (includes sub-categories of composition music and improvisation music)

Performance-Based Arts (includes sub-categories of choreography and new performance forms)

A limited number of $1,500 Finalist Awards will also be given. An Online Webinar will be available for applicants on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, 1:00 PM Central Daylight Time. Pre-registration is required:

For more information and assistance visit: https://arts.illinois.gov/AFA-Program.

