Hubbard Street Dance Chicago Will Stream THE SEEN For 24 Hours This Weekend

The filmed performance will be available starting at 12 a.m. on Saturday, September 17, and expire at 11:59 p.m.

Sep. 15, 2022  
Following the success of Aszure Barton's BUSK last April, which was streamed in 24 U.S. states and in 31 countries, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago (HSDC) has announced a free 24-hour period for audiences all over the world to stream The Seen by Jermaine Maurice Spivey. Filmed live at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance during its premiere with HSDC in November, 2021, the limited-time online viewing opportunity is the next installment of several professionally filmed pieces from Season 44 that will be streamed free-of-charge. The filmed performance will be available starting at 12 a.m. on Saturday, September 17, and expire at 11:59 p.m.

Starting today, patrons can sign up to receive a link to view The Seen by visiting the event page on Eventbrite. Interested audience members must register for this free 24-hour streaming period on Eventbrite to access the film. The Seen grabbed the attention of audiences and critics alike after its world premiere at Fall Series: RE/TURN in 2021, called "provocative" and "intriguing" by WTTW.

This free stream of The Seen is the second in a series of recent high-quality filmed performances from Hubbard Street to be released for streaming. The company plans to release other highlights from Season 44: RE/CHARGE for streaming, captured during Fall Series: RE/TURN at the Harris Theater, Spring Series: RE/CONNECT at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, and Summer Series: RE/UNION at the Harris. Production company Motion/Pictures Dance Project, founded and led by Talia Koylass, produced multi-camera shoots at each series which were then edited with the collaboration of the choreographers and Hubbard Street's artistic team. Motion/Pictures Dance Project also produces HSDC's Inside the Studio episodes this season, featuring behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with choreographers, dancers, and HSDC staff members. Jermaine Maurice Spivey's 5-minute episode of Inside the Studio will precede the presentation of The Seen.

Athletico Physical Therapy, Chicago Athletic Clubs, and the Illinois Arts Council Agency are proud to be Hubbard Street Dance Chicago Season Partners.


