Horseshoe Hammond Announces Summertime Lineup of Live Concerts and Shows at the Venue

The legendary Horseshoe Hammond, an extraordinary 400,000-square-foot property right along Lake Michigan at 777 Casino Center Drive in Hammond, Indiana, welcomes the summertime season with some of the biggest names in music and comedy at the Venue, one of the most popular concert arenas in the region. With iconic performances scheduled including Boys II Men, to the uber hilarious comedian Gabriel Iglesias, fans will have the opportunity to see their favorites up close and personal for an intimate yet thrilling live entertainment experience.

"Throughout the years, The Venue has hosted some of the most spectacular performances to date," says Kathryn Jenkins, Horseshoe Hammond Senior Vice President and General Manager. "This summer season is no different, as we will be hosting some of the greatest in music and comedy right now and we can't wait for everyone to stop by and enjoy an unforgettable experience we are best known for here at Horseshoe Hammond."

The full 2022 Summertime Season is as follows, with additional shows to be announced. Doors to the following open at 7pm and begin at 8pm:

Hosted by Jimmy JJ Walker himself! American actor and comedian, best known for playing a pivotal role in the sitcom titled 'Good Times," Jimmy has won two 'Golden Globe' nominations for his role, and has been featured in series' such as 'At Ease' and 'Bustin' Loose.' Jimmy will lead the audience through an evening of chart-stopping 70's soul artists The Stylistics, Emotions, Blue Magic & Heatwave.

Double Trouble Comedy Starring DeRay Davis & Michael Blackson: Saturday, June 25

Born and raised on the south side of Chicago, comedian-turned-actor DeRay Davis can most recently be "scene" starring opposite Taraji P. Henson's "Cookie Lyons" as her go-to hitman/cousin "Jermel" in seasons 1 and 2 of the Lee Daniels and Danny Strong, creative collaboration, Empire on the FOX network.

Michael Blackson has been called one of the most original stand-up comics in the country, and his performances leave audiences laughing in tears. Michael Blackson, aka, 'The African King of Comedy', has been entertaining audiences all across the country and around the globe for more than a decade.

WAR & The Commodores: Friday, July 1

Multi-platinum-selling WAR, the original street band, has been sharing its timeless music and message of brotherhood and harmony for over 4 decades before millions across the globe. The long list of hits includes "Low Rider," "The World Is A Ghetto," "Why Can't We Be Friends," "The Cisco Kid," and many more. For three decades, the Commodores have remained a force in the music industry with hit classes like "The Legends of Motown", "Hit, After Hit, After Hit", "Grammy Award Winners", "All The Emotion, All the Excitement", "If You Haven't Seen Them Live, You Haven't Heard The Commodores".

Dru Hill with H Town, Next and Public Announcement: Friday, July 22

Celebrating their 25th anniversary! In a career that spans over two decades, Dru Hill, under the steadfast leadership of their long-time and trusted manager Kevin Peck, has accomplished literally everything an R&B/Pop group could dream of achieving. From having a string of Top 40 #1 hit singles, multi-platinum selling albums, movie and television appearances, headlining sold out concert tours around the world, to selling an eye-popping 40 million records worldwide, their star power has never been in question.

Jeff Dunham: Saturday, July 23

For the past decade plus, Jeff Dunham and his somewhat-inappropriate-proteges, Peanut, Walter, José Jalapeño, Bubba J. and Achmed the Dead Terrorist have filled arenas across the U.S. and the world with their multiple, blockbuster tours.

George Benson: Friday, August 5

George Benson brings his gifted guitar playing and sonorous voice to every stage he graces, consistently impressing fans at his live performances with his soulful and swinging jazz sound. In concert Benson unleashes a furious flurry of melodic guitar mastery on supercharged renditions of standards like "Take Five", "On Broadway", and the perennial favorite "This Masquerade".

Gabriel Iglesias- 2 Shows: Saturday, August 13

(6:30pm show: Doors 5:30pm; Show 6:30pm; 10:30pm show: Doors open 9:30pm, Show 10:30pm)

Iglesias is one of America's most successful stand-up comedians performing to sold-out concerts around the world. He is also one of the most watched comedians on YouTube with over half a billion views and has over 24 million fans across social media. In 2018, Gabe was included in The Hollywood Reporter's "Top 40 Comedy Players" issue alongside comedy giants Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock and Lorne Michaels.

Boyz II Men: Friday, August 19

The trio holds the distinction of being the best-selling R&B group of all time, winning a whopping 9 American Music Awards, 9 Soul Train Awards, 3 Billboard Awards, and a 2011 MOBO Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, as well and a Casino Entertainment Award for their acclaimed residency.

Horseshoe Hammond, a Caesars Entertainment Inc. property, is the premier entertainment and gambling destination in Chicago and Northwest Indiana. Located 20 minutes from downtown Chicago, Horseshoe Hammond features a state-of-the-art sports book, upscale dining, the latest slot machines, table games and an intimate-concert venue experience.

To learn more about Horseshoe Hammond Casino and all its various offerings and full lineup, please visit https://www.caesars.com/horseshoe-hammond.