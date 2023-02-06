Highland Park Players Presents BE OUR GUEST! A CULINARY CABARET

Hungry for something different? Highland Park Players is continuing into its 35th illustrious season with something sweet to please your ears, eyes AND stomach! "Be Our Guest: A Culinary Cabaret!" will run Saturday March 4th at 7:00 pm and Sunday March 5th at 2:00 pm at the Highland Park Community House, 1991 Sheridan Rd, Highland Park, IL.

You won't want to miss this food-themed cabaret, with live music, featuring the area's best kids talent, ages 6-18! Audiences will enjoy a culinary feast of amazing desserts and cocktails from some of the North Shore's finest establishments!

This delicious and tasteful program was conceived by Sarah Jean Tilford, a board member of the Highland Park Players. The program will include song favorites like "Bruce," "Candy Man," "Food, Glorious Food," "Taylor the Latte Boy" as well as comedic entertainment from an acting duo called The Taste Budz. Featuring solos, duets and group numbers, the program will last approximately an hour and a half, including an intermission...which you'll need to fill up your plate and choose your specialty cocktail!

The program features David Aul, Scarlett Benveniste, Jasmine Bester, Teaghan Croteau, Sara Deodhar, Madeleine Domm, Evan Lena Fenton, Aidan Glaz, Amara Grajewski, Amelia Hanneman, Campbell Hinsley, Kylie Kaplan, Mabel Kimmeth, Annabelle Langas, Tate Maxham, Anna Kate McDowell, Allie Moffic, Brennan Monaghan, Ben Mosshamer, Avielle Price, Matilda Rose, Sofia Ruffner, Alan Shapiro, Evan Silver-Schack, Natalia Smith, Henry Tilghman, and Nathaniel Vodak.

The artistic team is led by Sarah Jean Tilford (Co-Director), Jeri Hart (Co-Director), and Henry Allan (Music Director/Band Leader). Sarah Jean Tilford (Co-Director) has appeared on stage in the productions of "Matilda" and "School of Rock." Jeri Hart (Co-Director) has a long history with the Highland Park Players. Not only did she grace the stage in "On The Town" and "The Pajama Game" she also directed the hugely Popular Productions of "Pinkalicious" and "Madagascar!" Henry Allan (Music Director) portrayed "Dewey Finn" in the recent hit show "School of Rock!"

"We are so excited to showcase some of the North Shore's best and brightest talent in Be Our Guest: A Culinary Cabaret!," says Sarah Jean Tilford, co-director. "Featuring all songs about our favorite foods and desserts, this production is sure to fill your hearts with joy and your bellies with delicious treats!"

The event allows for a unique partnership with North Shore businesses, which are graciously providing treats and beverages for you to enjoy. Full vendor list to be announced soon!

The Production Team includes Whitney Langas (Producer), Holly Weis (Producer), Bianca Rose (Producer), Naomi Hershman (Associate Producer/Director of Gifts), Scott Spector (Technical Director), Richard Neumann (Sound Designer), Scott Schwartz (Event Director), Marty Karlin (Accompanist/Assistant Musical Director), Carol Lee Wax (Props Mistress), and Jacob Cohen (Public Relations), with more to be announced soon.

The orchestra will be conducted by Henry Allan and features John Summers (Bass), Carolyn Berger (Violin), Marty Karlin (Piano), Jack Cameron (Cello) and John McCreary (Drums).

Visit Highland Park Players online at www.highlandparkplayers.com.