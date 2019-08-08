High Concept Labs Announces Fall 2019 Artists In Residence

High Concept Labs (HCL) today announces the Fall 2019 lineup of Artists in Residence. Ten artists and collaboratives will develop, rehearse, and present new, multidisciplinary work for Chicago audiences this season. In conjunction with rehearsal and performance space, HCL provides Resident Artists with administrative, marketing, production, and development assistance.

This season's Artists in Residence are a diverse group of emerging and established artists working across a range of disciplines, from puppetry and theater to music and dance. As part of their residency, running August 12 - December 20, 2019, artists will present works-in-progress showings, workshops, and other public offerings for Chicago audiences.

The Fall 2019 Sponsored Artists and their projects are as follows:

Aram Atamian - performance. Aram will use his HCL residency to develop his ongoing live work "Tonight on Panorama, The Princess of Wales," activating the HCL studio and the parking lot at Mana Contemporary in an exploration of the image and mythology of Princess Diana. http://highconceptlaboratories.org/aram-atamian/

Sung-jae Lee - performance. Sung-jae will develop his durational performance piece "Yellow Hairy Balls," which raises questions about White-dominated queer culture, desire, and where queer Asians locate in the diaspora. http://highconceptlaboratories.org/sungjae-lee/

Dorothée Munyaneza - performance. HCL is pleased to partner with Experimental Station, Poetry Foundation, Ragdale, Cultural Services of the French Consulate in Chicago, and the Goethe-Institut in an Exchange Residency for Dorothee, a Rwandan-French writer-performer who will develop creativity workshops defining urban strategies, partnering with several Chicago-based artists and working with youth in the Woodlawn neighborhood. http://highconceptlaboratories.org/dorothee-munyaneza/

Pranita Nayar - dance. HCL is pleased to welcome Pranita, a 2019 3Arts grantee, to the HCL Fall Residency. Pranita is the founder and director of Mandala South Asian Arts and will continue development of "With Rumi," will explore how barriers in language can be reconceived through various modes of art and, more specifically, re-communicated through the human body. http://highconceptlaboratories.org/pranita-nayar/

Catie Olson - music. Catie will design and construct an acoustic chamber that functions as a set of four stringed instruments to be played on the exterior, with a seated listening room inside. http://highconceptlaboratories.org/catie-olson/

Christophe Preissing/NON:op Open Opera Works - music and multimedia. NON:op will use the HCL residency to develop "HPSCHD-50: Every Neighborhood is a Universe," a long-term project with multiple collaborators emphasizing the unique significance of each of Chicago's neighborhoods, that seeks to create artistic relationships that extend well into the future. http://highconceptlaboratories.org/christophe-preissing/

Jason Roebke - music and movement. Jason will develop a new work, "Repertoire for High Concept Laboratories," part of a series of compositions for resonant spaces, in which he will experiment in developing a meaningful and mindful awareness of physicality by musicians in performance. http://highconceptlaboratories.org/jason-roebke/

Darling Shear - dance. HCL is pleased to welcome Darling, a 2019 Chicago Dancemakers Forum Lab Artist, to the Fall residency program, which, along with the CDF grant, supports the development of "Tech, no-Jesus," an exploration of spirituality in our technological age, culminating in a performance at the Harold Washington Library Winter Garden in Spring 2020.http://highconceptlaboratories.org/darling-shear/

Vanessa Valliere - theater/puppetry/clown. In her HCL residency, Vanessa will begin development of her first evening-length solo work, in collaboration with live musicians, puppeteers and theater artists. http://highconceptlaboratories.org/vanessa-valliere/

Sugar Vendil - music/movement/multimedia. Sugar is a NYC-based composer and interdisciplinary artist. During her residency, Sugar will develop the "Spring" section of "Antonym," a performance that uses the four seasons as a frame for memory and nostalgia. http://highconceptlaboratories.org/sugar-vendil/

HCL is also pleased to extend Baudouin Saintyves' Spring residency into the year-long program. He will join Matt Bodett and Chicago Dancemakers Forum Lab Artist Joanna Furnans as HCL 2019 Institutional Incubation artists.



High Concept Labs is a Chicago-based not-for-profit arts service organization and cultural platform dedicated to supporting working artists and engaging the Chicago community with arts and culture. Partnering with artists at every step of the creative process, HCL offers high-quality custom support services through its Artist in Residence and Institutional Incubation Programs. With a vibrant cycle of programs, and process-support, High Concept Labs grows community alongside culture and fosters new audiences for the arts. highconceptlabs.org





