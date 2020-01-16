Hershey Felder To Make Goodman Theatre Debut With A PARIS LOVE STORY

Artistic Director Robert Falls announced today that acclaimed artist Hershey Felder will present the Chicago premiere of A Paris Love Story, his tour de force tribute to the life and music of Impressionist composer Claude Debussy, at the Goodman this spring. An "exquisite singer and a virtuosic pianist" (The New Yorker), Felder has been hailed as a "chameleon of musical characters" (Los Angeles Times) who "creates shows with artistic care and factual integrity" (Chicago Tribune). A Paris Love Story is part of Felder's "Great Composer Series," for which he has earned worldwide acclaim portraying classical music titans Irving Berlin, Ludwig van Beethoven, Frederic Chopin, Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky and more.

"We are proud to host Hershey Felder, a world-class artist that Chicago has long loved, in his Goodman debut with A Paris Love Story," said Artistic Director Robert Falls. "An artist of remarkable range and talent, Hershey's passion for music, and for those who have transformed music, is evident in each piece of his 'Great Composer Series'-and especially so in this powerful, moving ode to the life and work of Claude Debussy."

Added Hershey Felder, "What Bob and the Goodman have created is the benchmark for the very best of theater in North America. It is an honor to bring this very personal story about a love for Paris and the music of the great French composer Claude Debussy to this stage for audiences of Chicago-a city that has been an artistic home for sixteen years."

From the sweeping "La Mer" to the evocative "Prélude à l'après-midi d'un faune" and the mystical "Clair de lune," Felder's tribute to the visionary Debussy "transports one to a world of dreams" (Broadway World). Considered one of the first Impressionist composers, Debussy had a great influence on composition of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. At 10, his musical talent gained him admission to the renowned Conservatoire de Paris, but it wasn't until nearly the age of 40 that he received international recognition for his work. The eighth composer in Felder's "Great Composer Series," Debussy's rich life is made all the more vivid in this poignant piece of art.

Hershey Felder: A Paris Love Story features scenic design by Felder, lighting and projection design by Christopher Ash, sound design and production management by Erik Carstensen, costume design by Stacey Nezda, wig and hair design by Anastasia Pautova, historical and biographical research by Meghan Maiya. The M.A. Assistant lighting designer is Erik Barry, the assistant video designer is Brian McMullen and additional movement is by Diego Funes. Louisa Pancoast is assistant to Mr. Funes. Joel Zwick is the consulting producer.

Tickets ($15-$60; subject to change) go on sale March 27 and are available at GoodmanTheatre.org, or by phone at 312.443.3800 or at the box office.





