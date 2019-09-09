Hell In A Handbag Presents THE GOLDEN GIRLS: The Lost Episodes - The Holiday Edition, Vol. 2

Celebrate the season in sunny Miami as Dorothy, Rose, Blanche and Sophia return for brand new holiday episodes in THE GOLDEN GIRLS: The Lost Episodes - The Holiday Edition, Vol. 2. Written by Artistic Director *David Cerda and directed by ensemble member Stevie Love*, the latest installment of Handbag's long-running parody of the beloved TV sitcom will play November 27 - December 28, 2019 at Mary's Attic, 5400 N. Clark St. in Chicago's Andersonville neighborhood. Tickets are currently available through Brown Paper Tickets at goldengirlsxmas.bpt.me or by calling or by calling (800) 838-3006. The press opening is Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 7:30 pm.

HE GOLDEN GIRLS: The Lost Episodes - The Holiday Edition, Vol. 2 will feature ensemble members Ed Jones* as Rose, David Cerda* as Dorothy and Grant Drager* as Blanche with Ryan Oates as Sophia. The cast also includes ensemble members Lori Lee*, Michael Miller*, Michael Rashid* and Robert Williams* with Steve Kimbrough and Tyler Anthony Smith. Additional casting to be announced.

THE GOLDEN GIRLS: The Lost Episodes series began in 2017 and has been going strong ever since. Chicago loves Handbag's long-running parody of the classic TV sitcom with original scripts.

The production team to date includes Pamela Parker (prop designer).

*Denotes Handbag ensemble member.

Photo Credit (left to right) David Cerda, Ryan Oates, Grant Drager and Ed Jones in a publicity image for Hell in a Handbag Productions' parody THE GOLDEN GIRLS: The Lost Episodes - The Holiday Edition, Vol. 2. Photo by Rick Aguilar Studios.





