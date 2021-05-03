Heather Headley to Headline Goodman Theatre's 2021 Virtual Gala

Goodman Theatre has announced Heather Headley, Tony Award-winning Broadway actor and Grammy Award-winning singer, will headline the "Together Center Stage" virtual 2021 gala fundraiser. Among the many accolades in her career, Headley is known for her acclaimed performance in the Elton John-Tim Rice musical Aida, directed by Goodman Theatre Artistic Director Robert Falls. Chicago stars Sydney Charles, Lucy Godínez and Bethany Thomas, each of whom have appeared as part of Goodman projects in recent years, perform songs by Elizabeth Addison, Khiyon Hursey, Matt Gould and Griffin Matthews-luminary voices from the next generation of American composers. The evening will also feature a very special performance by Curtis Bannister under the music direction of the acclaimed Jermaine Hill. Gala co-chairs are Women's Board members Jill Javors and Heather Zimmerman, and Board of Trustees members Tracy Healy and Elaine Leavenworth. Honorary co-chairs are Women's Board members Diane Landgren and Nina Owen. Benefit Events Leadership Chair is Joan E. Clifford. "Together Center Stage" streams Saturday, May 22 at 7pm CST. Event support starts at $1,000; for more information call 312.443.3811 ext. 220 or visit GoodmanTheatre.org/Together. All proceeds benefit Goodman Theatre's Education and Engagement programs.

Heather Headley was born and raised on the Caribbean island of Trinidad. Her family moved to the United States in the early 90's, where Heather's love for the arts continued. In 1997 Heather won the role of Nala in the original Broadway cast of the Elton John and Tim Rice's hit Tony Award-winning musical The Lion King. While still in The Lion King, Heather was asked to audition for the title role in the writing duo's next Broadway venture together, Aida. Her portrayal of the Nubian princess, Aida, won her the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical and the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Actress in a Musical. That year she was listed as one of People magazine's 50 Most Beautiful People and Essence magazine's 30 Women To Watch. Heather continued her musical success on the pop charts with her 2002 debut album This Is Who I Am and earned numerous accolades including Grammy Award nominations for Best New Artist and Best Female R&B Vocal Performance. Heather returned in January 2006 with In My Mind, her long-awaited second solo album. In 2009 Heather released Audience of One, for which she won the Grammy Award for the Best Contemporary R&B Gospel Album, and in 2012 she released Only One In The World. In 2012 Heather made a triumphant return to the stage, starring in The Bodyguard in London's West End, and in 2016 she made her return to Broadway, starring in the Tony Award winning production of The Color Purple as Shug Avery. In 2018 Heather had a recurring role on Chicago Med playing the formidable Gwen Garrett. Heather can currently be seen as a series regular in Sweet Magnolias on Netflix.

The "Together Center Stage" Virtual Gala is presented by Goodman Theatre's Women's Board. Since its inception in 1978, the Women's Board-currently under the leadership of President Fran Del Boca-has raised more than $50 million in support of Goodman productions and an array of educational programs through special events and projects. Members serve on committees for the annual Goodman Theatre Gala, the Goodman Auction, the Women's Board Annual Appeal and the Education and Engagement Committee. The Board also provides support for Capital and Endowment initiatives, both personally and through solicitations. A major initiative has been increasing support for the Goodman's productions and numerous educational and community programs, which offer myriad opportunities for students and audience members of all ages.