In response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Haven today announced it will postpone its upcoming world premiere of Samantha Behr's The Fig and the Wasp, directed by Artistic Associate Josh Sobel.

The production, originally scheduled for July 2 - August 2, 2020, will move to Haven's 2020-21 season at The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You