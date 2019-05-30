Harris Theater Announces 2019 Rooftop Summer Jazz Performance

The Harris Theater has announced the second of its annual summer rooftop concerts, extending its diverse music offerings into the summer months and expanding opportunities for audiences to experience the performing arts in non-traditional formats at an accessible price point.

Building on the success of the popular Mix at Six series - 6 p.m. performances with an informal atmosphere, food trucks, and opportunities to connect directly with performers - the summer rooftop concert will feature New York native Lakecia Benjamin and her band SoulSquad in a 90-minute set on the Harris Theater rooftop, against the backdrop of Millennium Park. The inaugural rooftop concert was headlined by Chicago's Mike Reed's People Places & Things and drew an audience of nearly 800.

Lakecia Benjamin, one of NPR's "Women to Watch," is a saxophonist, vocalist, bandleader, and educator. Born and raised in New York City in Washington Heights, she first began playing saxophone at Fiorello LaGuardia High School for the Performing Arts before attending the prestigious New School jazz program. Praised for her versatility and "cyclonic energy" (Downbeat), Benjamin has performed with respected jazz artists including Jimmy Heath, Joanne Brackeen, Charenee Wade, and Harry Belafonte, as well as hip-hop and R&B artists including Pete Rock, DJ Premiere, Missy Elliott, Stevie Wonder, and Alicia Keys.

"I first saw Lakecia Benjamin perform a late set as part of Jazz at Lincoln Center," said Patricia Barretto, President and CEO of the Harris Theater. "I was captivated by her mix of intensity and a sound that is fun and energetic - I knew that she would be perfect for our Summer Jazz series. The fact that she is one of very few woman bandleaders and an incredibly inspiring artist and educator makes us even prouder to present her on our rooftop stage."



Tickets for this event are on sale now online at www.harristheaterchicago.org/tickets/2018-2019-season/mix--summer-jazz and through the Harris Theater box office, and are open to all ages. Tickets are $15 each for standing room or lawn access. General admission seating is available for $25 per ticket.

To purchase tickets or request a brochure, contact the box office at 312.334.7777 or visit in person at 205 E. Randolph. Hours are noon to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and performance days.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You