HOW A BOY FALLS Announced At Northlight Theatre

Northlight Theatre, under the direction of Artistic Director BJ Jones and Executive Director Timothy J. Evans, continues its 2019-2020 season with the World Premiere of How A Boy Falls, written by Steven Dietz and directed by Halena Kays. How A Boy Falls runs January 23 - February 29, 2020 at Northlight Theatre, 9501 Skokie Blvd in Skokie.

This world premiere from one of America's essential playwrights will keep you on the edge of your seat!

A newly hired au pair named Chelle is thrust into the midst of a mystery when the sudden disappearance of a young boy casts suspicion on her and the boy's wealthy parents. The parents are seeking answers-and possibly revenge-while Chelle is hatching a dangerous scheme of her own. No one is exactly who they seem to be in a taut psychological thriller that asks who we can trust... if we can trust anyone.

BJ Jones comments, "As my artistic team and I read through as many thrillers as we could find, it occurred to me that perhaps a new one would be an opportunity too ripe to pass up. So I reached out to Steven Dietz who had several shows produced in Chicago last year and who has written many enjoyable mysteries and thrillers. It just so happened that he had one under construction and was excited to let us take a look. Moreover, he was amenable to working on it with us along with one of his foremost students and interpreters, director Halena Kays. The partnership felt right, and the opportunity to work with Steven, whose last play at Northlight was Lonely Planet in 1993, felt long overdue. Steven is one of America's most prolific playwrights and it is an honor to have him with us."

The cast includes Tim Decker (Paul), Michelle Duffy (Miranda), Travis A. Knight (Mitch), Sean Parris (Sam) and Cassidy Slaughter-Mason (Chelle).

The creative team includes Lizzie Bracken (Set Design), Izumi Inaba (Costume Design), Jason Lynch (Lighting Design), Rick Sims (Sound Design), and Jared Davis (Props). The production stage manager is Rita Vreeland, the assistant director is Ben Raanan and the dramaturg is Tanya Palmer.

Northlight's production of How A Boy Falls is supported in part by the Elizabeth F. Cheney Foundation and Tom Stringer Design Partners. The 2019-20 Season is supported by BMO Harris and ComEd, An Exelon Company.

For more information visit northlight.org.





