HOLIDAY CABERNET is Back For Second Year

Ghostlight Ensemble has announced the return of the popular Holiday Cabernet in December.

On Saturday, Dec. 14, the company's non-traditional, sometimes irreverent, always tipsy holiday cabaret returns for its second year.

This year's host is the fabulous Ann Marie Carrothers, an award-winning singer, comedian, digital educator and filmmaker. Performers include: Chris Petty, Hugh Dis, Improvised Jane Austen, J. Rohr, Jacob Mayfield, Jeanette Green, Labyrinth Arts, Terra Mysterium and The Holidudes.

Attendees can also peruse the holiday vendor area, where they can do some holiday shopping in addition to indulging in the holiday cheer. Ticket price includes light food and drinks (including a signature cocktail, The Ghostlight).

The evening begins at 8 p.m. at Vagabond School of the Arts (4001 N Ravenswood Ave #504, Chicago, IL 60613). Tickets are available in advance via Brown Paper Tickets or at the door.

G.E.T. into the holiday spirits and join Ghostlight Ensemble Theatre for a night of song, dance, theatre, good cheer and revelry at Vagabond School of the Arts. G.E.T. yule holiday fun on!





