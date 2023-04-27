Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
HARRY POTTER: MAGIC AT PLAY Extends Worldwide Debut Run in Chicago Through Labor Day

The show will extend through Sept. 4, 2023.

Apr. 27, 2023  

Chicago's residents and visitors can now add some magic to their summer as Harry Potter: Magic at Play will extend its worldwide debut run at Chicago's iconic Water Tower Place (835 N. Michigan Ave.) through Labor Day, Sept. 4, 2023. Tickets are now available at www.HarryPotterMagicAtPlay.com.

Created by Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment and Original X Productions (OGX), and co-presented by Fever, the first-of-its-kind experience allows fans of all ages to engage with the Wizarding World like never before through 30,000 square feet of hands-on magical interactivity including games, exploration, sensory activations and more that celebrate Harry's own journey in discovering the wizarding world.

Guests are welcome to explore the Dursley's living room, taking care to not disturb anyone in the cupboard under the stairs; step onto a boat and prepare to cross the Great Lake to Hogwarts; imagine attending some of Hogwarts' most beloved classes, mastering "Wingardium Leviosa" and levitating a feather in Charms, exploring the Potions dungeon with all senses and fending off a swarm of Cornish Pixies in Defense Against the Dark Arts; practice Quidditch fundamentals for all player positions; traverse the Forbidden Forest and discover hidden Patronuses; and so much more.

Ticketed and non-ticketed guests are invited to visit the on-site gift shop and café featuring a wide range of bespoke and licensed items alongside themed food and beverage including the beloved Butterbeer.

Timed entry tickets for Harry Potter: Magic at Play start at $37.50 for adults and $29.50 for children 9 and under. Tickets are available at www.HarryPotterMagicAtPlay.com. Harry Potter: Magic at Play is also available for full venue rentals for holiday parties, corporate events, and any other kind of celebration! For more information, reach out to events@harrypottermagicatplay.com.

For more information, please visit www.HarryPotterMagicAtPlay.com, or connect on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

About Original X Productions

Built on a foundation of creating iconic live events and location-based entertainment, OGX (formerly known as Superfly X) is dedicated to transforming the way fans interact with their favorite entertainment properties with The FRIENDS Experience, The Office Experience and Harry Potter: Magic at Play.

About Wizarding World:

In the years since Harry Potter was whisked from King's Cross Station onto Platform nine and three quarters, his incredible adventures have left a unique and lasting mark on popular culture. Eight blockbuster Harry Potter films based on the original stories by J.K. Rowling have brought the magical stories to life and today, the Wizarding World is recognized as one of the world's best-loved brands.

Representing a vast interconnected universe, it also includes three epic Fantastic Beasts films, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - the multi-award-winning stage-play, state-of-the-art video and mobile games from Portkey Games, innovative consumer products, thrilling live entertainment (including four theme park lands), insightful exhibitions, as well as a forthcoming Harry Potter TV series.

This expanding portfolio of Warner Bros. Discovery owned Wizarding World tours and retail also includes the flagship Harry Potter New York, Warner Bros. Studio Tour London - The Making of Harry Potter, Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo, and the Platform 9 3⁄4 retail shops.

The Wizarding World continues to evolve to provide Harry Potter fans with fresh and exciting ways to engage. For the worldwide fan community, and for generations to come, it welcomes everyone in to explore and discover the magic for themselves.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment (WBDGTE)

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment (WBDGTE), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences, is a worldwide leader in the creation, development, and licensing of location-based entertainment, live events, exhibits, and theme park experiences based on the biggest franchises, stories and characters from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network and more. WBDGTE is home to the groundbreaking locations of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal theme parks around the world, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, The WB Abu Dhabi, The FRIENDS Experience, The Game of Thrones Studio Tour and countless other experiences inspired by the Wizarding World, DC, Looney Tunes, Scooby-Doo, Game of Thrones, FRIENDS and more. With best-in-class partners, WBDGTE allows fans around the world to physically immerse themselves inside their favorite brands and franchises.

WIZARDING WORLD and all related trademarks, characters, names, and indicia are © & Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s23)

About Fever

Fever is the leading global live-entertainment discovery platform, helping millions of people every week to discover the best experiences in their cities, with a mission to democratize access to culture and entertainment in real life. Through its platform, Fever inspires users to enjoy unique local experiences and events, from immersive exhibitions, interactive theatrical experiences, festivals, to molecular cocktail pop-ups, while empowering creators with data and technology to create and expand experiences across the world.




