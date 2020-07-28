Greenhouse Theater Will No Longer Produce Shows, Following Backlash From its Production of JUDY & LIZA

William Spatz, the co-owner of the Greenhouse Theater Center, will no longer produce theater at the multi-space Lincoln Park venue located at 2257 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago Tribune reports.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the theater recently shut down its production of JUDY & LIZA - ONCE IN A LIFETIME: THE LONDON PALLADIUM CONCERT - A TRIBUTE after receiving messages of safety concerns from members of the community.

"We sincerely thought that our attempt to create a safe production with a 2-person cast and a widely-spaced, mask-wearing audience would be met with interest by the theatre community as a possible way forward, but our well-meaning experiment received vocal condemnation, which we heard and are responding to," said star and co-producer Nancy Hays in a Facebook post.

"The Facebook mob impugned our characters, our reputations, and our contributions to the community," Spatz said in a letter to the theatre community. "There was little nuance, thoughtful suggestions, nor any kindness from our fellow theater producers and creators. We were all swept up in one big pile and treated like total dirt."

"If theaters won't be able to open under the type of safety criteria we set up for 'Judy & Liza,' theater is in for an even longer and more difficult period," he wrote. "But my prediction is someone will do what we did next year or sooner when the pandemic is still with us. I also predict the reactions will be substantially more muted. Reality will kick in. At least I hope so."

While Spatz said he will no longer produce theater in Chicago nor co-produce with smaller companies, the Greenhouse will remain as a rental theater.

