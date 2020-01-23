Grammy Nominee Cheyenne Jackson Set To Headline May 16 Goodman Gala

Goodman Theatre announces Cheyenne Jackson, Broadway veteran, television star and Grammy Award-nominated singer/songwriter, will headline its "Shades of Cool" major gala fundraiser. For one night only, the multitalented entertainer brings his charisma and charm to a set of musical theater favorites and classic standards.

The black-tie event takes place on Saturday, May 16 at The Fairmont Chicago (200 N. Columbus), beginning with a 6:30pm cocktail reception, followed by the performance, an elegant three-course dinner and dancing to The Gentlemen of Leisure. Event Co-Chairs are Diane Landgren and Nina Owen and Benefit Events Leadership Chair is Joan E. Clifford, Immediate Past Chair, Board of Trustees.

Tickets start at $1,000; call 312.443.3811 ext. 220 or visit GoodmanTheatre.org. All proceeds benefit Goodman Theatre's Education and Engagement programs. Media interested in covering the event should call 312.443.5569.

Grammy nominee Cheyenne Jackson is a multi-talented stage, television and film actor, singer and songwriter. He most recently appeared in HBO's Watchmen, Disney's Descendants 3, and FX's American Horror Story: Apocalypse. Next, he will be seen in Netflix's Julie and the Phantoms. Previously, he was a series regular in Paramount network's American Woman. A veteran of the theater, Jackson most recently starred in Into the Woods (Hollywood Bowl), The Secret Garden (Lincoln Center) and the critically acclaimed run of The Most Happy Fella (New York City Center). Among his Broadway credits include roles in David West Read's play The Performers (Longacre Theatre), the recent revival of Finian's Rainbow (Drama Desk Award nomination), Xanadu (Drama Desk & Drama League Award nominations), All Shook Up (Theatre World Award, Drama League & Outer Critics Circle Award nominations), Aida and Thoroughly Modern Millie. Cheyenne made his solo singing debut at Carnegie Hall with his show, Cheyenne Jackson's Cocktail Hour: Music of the 'Mad Men' Era, and more recently joined Michael Feinstein on the Carnegie Hall stage for a duet concert, featuring music from their CD collaboration, The Power of Two. Jackson signed on with SONY/ATV as a songwriter and recording artist and released his first full-length album of original music titled I'm Blue, Skies, on which he collaborated with Sia, Stevie Aiello and Charlotte Sometimes.

The "Shades of Cool" Gala is presented by Goodman Theatre's Women's Board. Since its inception in 1978, the Women's Board-currently under the leadership of President Denise Stefan Ginascol-has raised more than $47 million in support of 41 Goodman productions and an array of educational programs through special events and projects. Members serve on committees for the annual Goodman Theatre Gala, the Goodman Auction, the Women's Board Annual Appeal and the Education and Engagement Committee. The Board also provides support for Capital and Endowment initiatives, both personally and through solicitations. Monies raised support all aspects of the theater-including the sponsorship of one production per season. A major initiative has been increasing support for the Goodman's productions and numerous educational and community programs, which offer myriad opportunities for students and audience members of all ages.





