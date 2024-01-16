Grammy-Nominated Imani Winds Celebrates Composers Of Color, February 24

This trailblazing ensemble offers a playlist that includes traditional chamber music repertoire and newly commissioned works that reflect important historical events.

By: Jan. 16, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards Photo 3 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards
Idle Muse Theatre Company Announces Cast And Creative Team For The New Version Of WHAT THE Photo 4 Idle Muse Theatre Company Announces Cast And Creative Team For The New Version Of WHAT THE WEIRD SISTERS SAW

Grammy-Nominated Imani Winds Celebrates Composers Of Color, February 24

The Music Institute of Chicago presents Grammy-nominated quintet Imani Winds performing “Black and Brown II: A celebration of composers of color” Saturday, February 24 at 7:30 p.m. at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Avenue in downtown Evanston.
 
This trailblazing ensemble offers a playlist that includes traditional chamber music repertoire and newly commissioned works that reflect important historical events, as well as current times. Composers on the program include Paquito D'Rivera, Billy Taylor, Damien Geter, Valerie Coleman, socially conscious music by Andy Akiho reflecting on mass incarceration, and a work by Carlos Simon celebrating iconic figures in the African-American community, including Bessie Smith, Cornel West, and Herbie Hancock.
 
Imani Winds has spent more than a quarter century making music and has been nominated twice for Grammy Awards. The quintet has toured to virtually every major chamber music series, performing arts center, and summer festival in the U.S. They regularly perform in prominent venues including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, and the Kennedy Center. Their international presence includes concerts throughout Asia, Brazil, Australia, England, New Zealand, and Europe.

Musicians include Brandon Patrick George, flute; Mekhi Gladden, oboe (substituting for regular member Toyin Spellman-Diaz); Mark Dover, clarinet; Monica Ellis, bassoon; and Kevin Newton, French horn.
 
Nichols Concert Hall Presents 2023–24 season continues
March 9: Curtis on Tour featuring Music Institute alumnus violinist Benjamin Beilman and more
March 23: Titus Underwood “Lift Every Voice and Sing”
April 27: Time for Three
 
For more information, visit nicholsconcerthall.org

Imani Winds performs “Black and Brown II:
a celebration of composers of color,”
Saturday, February 24 at 7:30 p.m.
at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Avenue, Evanston.
Tickets are $60 preferred, $40 standard, and $30 value
and are available at nicholsconcerthall.org
or by phone at 847.448.8326.
Livestream viewing is available at $49 for the season,
$15 per event at nichols-concert-hall.ticketleap.com.
All programming is subject to change.




RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
Full Cast Set For PrideArts Production of SHAKESPEARES R & J Photo
Full Cast Set For PrideArts' Production of SHAKESPEARE'S R & J

Full casting has been announced for PrideArts’ production of SHAKESPEARE’S R & J with an all-female cast. Learn more about who is starring in the show here!

2
Cast Set For the Beverly Theatre Guilds Production of PRESENT LAUGHTER Photo
Cast Set For the Beverly Theatre Guild's Production of PRESENT LAUGHTER

The Beverly Theatre Guild has announced the cast of its upcoming play Present Laughter, a comedy by famed English playwright Noël Coward. The play is scheduled to be performed on February 16 – 18, 2024 at the Baer Theater at Morgan Park Academy.

3
Review: Teatro ZinZanni Chicago Photo
Review: Teatro ZinZanni Chicago

Teatro ZinZanni is back inside the spiegeltent nestled on the fourteenth floor of the Cambria Hotel on Randolph to delight audiences with its latest edition: LOVE, CHAOS, AND DINNER. The creative team has brought back the title from the first iteration of the show in Chicago for this engagement. It’s a reliably delightful combination of cabaret and circus entertainment, and because it’s literally dinner and a show in one, it’s a reasonably good value, too.

4
VIDEO: Watch Stephen Cole, Ward Roberts, and Peter Filichia Discuss Cole Porter as a Gay I Photo
VIDEO: Watch Stephen Cole, Ward Roberts, and Peter Filichia Discuss 'Cole Porter as a Gay Icon'

Chicago's Cole Porter Festival - A Celebration of the Man and his Music continues with the “Cole Porter as a Gay Icon,” notable Cole Porter fans, Stephen Cole, Ward Roberts and Peter Filichia, discuss Porter as a gay artist working in the 1920s-50s, hosted by Porchlight’s Producing Artistic Associate Frankie Leo Bennett. Watch the discussion here!

More Hot Stories For You

American Blues Theater Launches The Commons Series With UHURU
Full Cast Set For PrideArts' Production of SHAKESPEARE'S R & JFull Cast Set For PrideArts' Production of SHAKESPEARE'S R & J
Cast Set For the Beverly Theatre Guild's Production of PRESENT LAUGHTERCast Set For the Beverly Theatre Guild's Production of PRESENT LAUGHTER
VIDEO: Watch Stephen Cole, Ward Roberts, and Peter Filichia Discuss 'Cole Porter as a Gay Icon'VIDEO: Watch Stephen Cole, Ward Roberts, and Peter Filichia Discuss 'Cole Porter as a Gay Icon'

Videos

Watch Stephen Cole, Ward Roberts, and Peter Filichia Discuss 'Cole Porter as a Gay Icon' Video
Watch Stephen Cole, Ward Roberts, and Peter Filichia Discuss 'Cole Porter as a Gay Icon'
Director James Robinson on Blanchard's CHAMPION Video
Director James Robinson on Blanchard's CHAMPION
Susan V. Booth on Margaret Atwood & THE PENELOPIAD at Goodman Theatre Video
Susan V. Booth on Margaret Atwood & THE PENELOPIAD at Goodman Theatre
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
Lucy's Comedy in Chicago Lucy's Comedy
Raue Center For The Arts (3/22-3/22)
Jesus Christ Superstar in Chicago Jesus Christ Superstar
Peoria Civic Center (4/16-4/17)
Think Floyd in Chicago Think Floyd
Raue Center For The Arts (4/06-4/06)
BODY LANGUAGE: Cultural Storytelling Through Dance in Chicago BODY LANGUAGE: Cultural Storytelling Through Dance
The Center for Performing Arts (3/28-3/30)
Hollywood Revisited in Chicago Hollywood Revisited
ECC Arts Center (4/13-4/13)
Downtown Chicago TV & Movie Sites Tour in Chicago Downtown Chicago TV & Movie Sites Tour
Buckingham Fountain (11/19-1/10)
The St. John Passion in Chicago The St. John Passion
North Shore Center for the Performing Arts (3/10-3/10)
My Fair Lady in Chicago My Fair Lady
James M. Nederlander Theater (3/12-3/17)
Journeyman: A Tribute to Eric Clapton in Chicago Journeyman: A Tribute to Eric Clapton
Raue Center For The Arts (1/27-1/27)
Jesus Christ Superstar in Chicago Jesus Christ Superstar
Genesee Theatre (2/16-2/16)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You