Grammy-Nominated Imani Winds Celebrates Composers Of Color, February 24

This trailblazing ensemble offers a playlist that includes traditional chamber music repertoire and newly commissioned works that reflect important historical events.
The Music Institute of Chicago presents Grammy-nominated quintet Imani Winds performing “Black and Brown II: A celebration of composers of color” Saturday, February 24 at 7:30 p.m. at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Avenue in downtown Evanston.
This trailblazing ensemble offers a playlist that includes traditional chamber music repertoire and newly commissioned works that reflect important historical events, as well as current times. Composers on the program include Paquito D'Rivera, Billy Taylor, Damien Geter, Valerie Coleman, socially conscious music by Andy Akiho reflecting on mass incarceration, and a work by Carlos Simon celebrating iconic figures in the African-American community, including Bessie Smith, Cornel West, and Herbie Hancock.
Imani Winds has spent more than a quarter century making music and has been nominated twice for Grammy Awards. The quintet has toured to virtually every major chamber music series, performing arts center, and summer festival in the U.S. They regularly perform in prominent venues including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, and the Kennedy Center. Their international presence includes concerts throughout Asia, Brazil, Australia, England, New Zealand, and Europe.
Musicians include Brandon Patrick George, flute; Mekhi Gladden, oboe (substituting for regular member Toyin Spellman-Diaz); Mark Dover, clarinet; Monica Ellis, bassoon; and Kevin Newton, French horn.
Nichols Concert Hall Presents 2023–24 season continues
March 9: Curtis on Tour featuring Music Institute alumnus violinist Benjamin Beilman and more
March 23: Titus Underwood “Lift Every Voice and Sing”
April 27: Time for Three
For more information, visit nicholsconcerthall.org.
