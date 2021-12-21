Goodman Theatre Suspends A CHRISTMAS CAROL Performances Through December 24

To ensure the health and safety of audiences, artists and staff during the current period of increased COVID-19 transmission, Goodman Theatre is suspending live-in-person performances of A Christmas Carol through December 24. The decision, which follows a reported COVID-19 exposure within the production company, allows time for proper testing and isolation protocol in accordance with the Chicago Department of Public Health. In a first-ever move, the Goodman gives ticket holders to the impacted performances the exclusive opportunity to view the 2021 production at home with a five-camera, high-quality video recorded in collaboration with Christiana Tye Productions and Hatfield Post/Production. Patrons holding tickets to impacted performances will receive an email with options to reschedule into an upcoming performance (December 26 - 31); receive a refund; or convert their tickets into a tax-deductible donation. Video access instructions will be delivered this week. Ticket Services is reachable by telephone at 312.443.3800 (12noon - 5pm, daily) or by email at BoxOffice@GoodmanTheatre.org. Note that call volume may be high.

"It's been a joy to safely welcome thousands of families back to the Goodman for A Christmas Carol, and we continue to prioritize a healthy environment in which all can enjoy the show," said Executive Director/CEO Roche Schulfer. "At the same time, it's a thrill to offer a new way to experience this important Chicago holiday tradition-and in doing so, perhaps even establish a new tradition-after 44 years. We're grateful to our partners and cutting-edge technology that allows us to innovate for a new generation of audiences."

This week, all audiences can experience the play at home courtesy of Chicago Public Media: WBEZ 91.5 and Vocalo will air A Christmas Carol-An Audio Play on Christmas Eve (December 24 at 3pm) and Christmas Day (December 25 at 10am). Co-adapted and directed by Jessica Thebus in 2020, the Goodman recreated its annual production of Charles Dickens' classic especially for audio consumption-voiced by an all-Chicago cast of 19, including Larry Yando as Ebenezer Scrooge, and featuring the show's signature soundscape. The debut of this audio streaming version last year drew more than 150,000 listeners, from more than 50 countries, who experienced the production online as well as on-air, in an unprecedented partnership with Chicago Public Radio WBEZ and Vocalo.

Nearly two million people have experienced Goodman Theatre's A Christmas Carol-hailed as "the crown jewel of the holiday season" (Daily Herald)-Charles Dickens' "beautiful, timeless message of generosity's triumph over greed" (Chicago Tribune). Ebenezer Scrooge's sizable bank account is only matched by his disdain for the holidays. But one fateful Christmas Eve, Scrooge is visited by four ghosts who take him on a spectacular adventure through his past, present and future, and enable his discovery of kindness, compassion and redemption. Health and Safety Note: Proof of full vaccination with an FDA or WHO-authorized vaccine is required for all guests over 12 and a recent negative test must be presented for children under 12. Patrons must wear face coverings at all times while inside Goodman Theatre. Learn more GoodmanTheatre.org/Protocols.