Goodman Theatre Announces Scrooge-Inspired Merch, Gift Certificates and More

In conjunction with its free-and-on-demand production of A Christmas Carol-An Audio Play, Goodman Theatre opens a new online holiday home-GoodmanTheatre.org/Carol-featuring unique gifts inspired by the play and the current moment.

Audiences can also support the production and Chicago artists (Season of Concern) through donations, and help fund the development of new virtual programing while live performances remain suspended due to COVID-19. Bank of America is the Major Corporate Sponsor of A Christmas Carol-An Audio Play.

A Christmas Carol-An Audio Play is Goodman Theatre's gift to Chicago this year. Recorded at the Goodman by an all-Chicago cast of 19 and an updated audio adaptation (by Director Jessica Thebus, Resident Dramaturg Neena Arndt and Resident Sound Designer Richard Woodbury), the 43rd annual production is the chance for families miles away or across the room to come together to listen to Chicago's favorite holiday tradition. The audio production starts December 1 at 7pm and will be available to stream free and on-demand through December 31. In addition, the audio play will be broadcast on Chicago public media stations- WBEZ 91.5 FM and Vocalo 91.1 FM-over the Christmas holiday on Thursday, December 24 at 3pm and Friday, December 25 at 11am.

"A Christmas Carol Future" Gift Certificates make a great present this year and are an investment in the future of the production. Receive double the value of the purchase amount (up to a $400 value) redeemable for A Christmas Carol next year, when live in-person indoor performances can safely resume at the Goodman.

"2020. It's All A Lot of Humbug!" ornaments, apparel and masks are a Scrooge-inspired way to capture the global moment in a year like no other. In addition to 2020-themed merchandise, find Goodman wear (available in youth and adult sizes), hats, music, books and more in the online gift store.

Support A Christmas Carol and Chicago artists/Season of Concern through donations of any amount. As a year filled with unexpected challenges concludes, the Goodman hopes to help restore feelings of connection and joy to audiences through sharing its time-honored tale completely free-of-charge. Donations support the Goodman's efforts to stay connected with audiences during this time through programs like A Christmas Carol. In addition, this year the Goodman maintains its three-decade-long tradition of collecting donations for Season of Concern-a not-for-profit organization that supports Chicagoland theater makers in times of need through short-term emergency funds. Audiences of A Christmas Carol have generously contributed nearly $600,000 to Season of Concern since 1991.The Goodman will donate a portion of all contributions made to A Christmas Carol To Season of Concern.

Nearly two million people have experienced Goodman Theatre's A Christmas Carol, now in its 43rd year. This holiday season, audiences experience its perennial delight anew with a FREE audio streaming version. Beloved voices and the Goodman's signature soundscape bring to vivid life Charles Dickens' heartwarming, uplifting classic. Miserly businessman Ebenezer Scrooge's sizable bank account is only matched by his disdain for the holidays. One Christmas Eve, Scrooge is visited by four ghosts who take him on a spectacular adventure through his past, present and future, helping him on his discovery of kindness, compassion and redemption.

