Goodman Theatre Announces Casting For I HATE IT HERE

Goodman Theatre's streaming-in-real-time Live series concludes with I Hate It Here by Ike Holter and directed by Lili-Anne Brown. Featuring a dynamic cast (full list below), the production is a rallying cry for our times.

In I Hate It Here, there's one thing Americans can agree on: it's that 2020 was not the best way to begin a new decade. With guts and humor, punctuated with story and song, Ike Holter asks who we are in a world on the brink explosion.

Technology, videography and stage production come together for the three-play Live series, Goodman Theatre's next step towards resuming in-person performances. Accessible via multiple video cameras, each performance of three new productions-including two Chicago premieres and a major revival-are streamed live online for real-time consumption by audiences at home. Christiana Tye of Christiana Tye Productions and Gabe Hatfield of Hatfield Post/Production are the Goodman's video partner for Live, collaborating with each director to realize the vision of the play for the camera medium.

I Hate It Here

By Ike Holter

Directed by Lili-Anne Brown

Ace/Thomas- Patrick Agada

Pete/Rah/Wash- Jayson Brooks

Ashwana/Mrs.Marcy/Tanya- Sydney Charles

Manny/Worker/Ted- Behzad Debu

Maya/Lisa/April- Kirsten Fitzgerald

Martin/Alex/Frank- Gabriel Ruiz

Charlotte- Special Guest

The Design Team includes Arnel Sancianco (Set), Mieka van der Ploeg (Costumes), Jason Lynch (Lighting), Mikhail Fiksel (Sound) and Paul Deziel (Projections). Casting is by Lauren Port. Briana J. Fahey is the Production Stage Manager, Christiana Tye is the Video Director and Gabe Hatfield is the Director of Photography.

I Hate It Here appears July 15 at 7:30pm; July 16 at 7:30pm; July 17 at 2pm and 7:30pm; and July 18 at 2pm; all performances will be presented with open captioning. Tickets are $25; visit GoodmanTheatre.org/Here for more information.