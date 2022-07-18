Glass Apple Theatre Announces Cast And Designers For DRACULA, Opening in August

Chicago based storefront theatre Glass Apple Theatre, Ltd. has announced the actors and designers for their upcoming production of Orson Welles' Dracula, in performance on the Schwartz Stage at Raven Theatre, 6157 N. Clark, Chicago, IL, 60660 from August 26, 2022, through September 25, 2022. Thurs-Sat 7:30pm, Sundays at 3pm.

Based in part on Orson Welles' acclaimed 1938 radio adaptation, Glass Apple artistic director and founder Brian McKnight will adapt and direct the production, which features additional material from Bram Stoker's 1897 novel. Inspired by Welles' own genre-bending work (and with a nod to the memorable work by the late ShawChicago Theatre Company) the production is sure to be a unique retelling of the novel, just in time for autumn!

The cast of Chicago actors includes Andrew Bosworth as the Count, CHRIS JENSEN as Jonathan Harker, MADELINE LOGAN as Mina Harker, CONNOR BRENNAN as Dr. Arthur Seward, KATIE O'NEILL as Lucy Westenra, Oak Park resident HOWARD RAIK as Dr. Abraham Van Helsing, and Sam Martin as the Captain of the Demeter.

Scenic design is by LAUREN NICHOLS, Lighting design by SAMUEL STEPHEN, Costume design by TINA HAGLUND SPITZA, and Sound and Projection design by DJ DOUGLASS. The production is stage managed by ALLY WETZ.

From McKnight: "In our fourth consecutive year as a professional theatre in Chicago, Glass Apple Theatre is emerging from the tumult of the last two years with a renewed sense of hope and a firmer sense of our duty to our patrons. We are all starved for experiences with our community-at-large again, and Glass Apple remains poised to be on the forefront of that wave. Theatre as a means for communication and understanding, as a means for unity and not division, will never disappear, but in the coming years we at Glass Apple remain firmly convinced that it will occupy a rarefied place in American society again. Orson Welles' Dracula, a familiar story told in a new way, is the perfect show for just such a shared experience in the theatre."

Tickets will go on sale in August through Raven Theatre's online ticketing portal at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2186424®id=23&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.raventheatre.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

For more information about Glass Apple, visit www.glassappletheatre.com