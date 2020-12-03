Give The Holiday Gift Of Broadway With Handbags And Totes From Rediscover Handbags

Two of Rediscover Handbags' biggest sellers are the Hamilton purse made from an authentic Playbill and the Rolling Stones tote created from a LP record album cover.

Rediscover Handbags, a Pop Culture specialty company, has expanded its selection of handbags and totes for holiday shopping with facemasks, CD clocks and posters and rotating Christmas specials. Expertly crafted, their handbags and totes are handmade from original record album covers and theater programs featuring rock, pop, jazz, movie soundtracks and Broadway. Custom designed purses and totes are also available.

"Our handbags and totes are carried by people who love theater as well as the performers who star in the productions," explains Ray Ruggeri, the designer and co-creator of Rediscover Handbags. Ruggeri enjoys combining his unique talents and knowledge to create a handbag that may be carried or admired as a piece of art.

"Two-time Tony winner Donna Murphy, who recently appeared as Dolly Levi in Hello Dolly on Broadway, has a purse we created especially for her. ­­­­Christy Altomare, who starred on Broadway in Anastasia, chose a 'Meet the Beatle' tote from our collection. One of our orders came from the producer of Dear Evan Hanson, who ordered 34 Playbill purses for the Broadway cast and creative team after the show opened," Ruggeri added.

"Many of our purses and totes have a personal story behind the purchase as customers love to tell us about their favorite shows and performers. Two of our most popular theater purses are Wicked an Hamilton. We've spoken to people who've seen these musicals five or six times and now want to carry their memories of the show with them especially since the pandemic has temporarily closed Broadway and other theater venues," ­­­notes Butch Harrison, co-creator.

Harrison developed the multi-step production process that guarantees the quality, durability andbeauty of each handbag and tote. "I take great pleasure in creating something with my hands and watching it take shape. Each of our handbags is both nostalgic and personal."

Among the most popular tote requests are for multi-generational favorites like the Beatles, Frank Sinatra, Barbra Streisand and Elvis as well as newer artists like Lady Gaga. The same images are also available on the handmade CD clocks. The clocks come fully assembled with a sturdy Lucite stand, clock hands, AA battery and are shipped in a box that can be easily wrapped for gift giving.

Handbags and totes start at $150; clocks at $25; and facemasks at $15. Pricing on posters is determined by condition, rarity and popularity of each poster.

For more gift-giving ideas or to order, call 773-465-6411 or visit http://www.rediscoverhandbags.com.

