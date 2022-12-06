Ghostlight Ensemble Theatre Company Welcomes Three New Ensemble Members

Chicago actors Nick Conrad, Courtney Marie and Reid Henry have joined Ghostlight Ensemble Theatre Company. All three were seen in Ghostlight productions this past season.

Ghostlight is a true ensemble-driven theater company, according to Co-Artistic Director Miona Lee, which means the entire company participates in the decision-making process. It's one of the great and unique aspects of Ghostlight, she adds. That includes programming, which is selected by the Ensemble after having open and honest discussions about the material.

"We move forward as a group and each member provides valuable perspective, Lee said. "I'm excited to see where Ghostlight will go with these new voices.

"Each one of these new members have unique backgrounds and passions that will provide us more opportunity to push our mission in new and interesting ways. What's more exciting than that?"

Nick Conrad

is an improviser, actor, karaoke DJ and founder of The Green Suite, a small company that offers hands-on classes and products made from up-cycled materials. Nick was most recently seen on the Ghostlight Stage as Jordan in Asherella and Bilbo The Blue Balloon in It's Poppin' - both part of Make/Believe 2022: A short play festival for young audiences. As well as acting, Nick also performs stand-up and sketch comedy at various locations around Chicago.

Courtney Marie

is a Chicago native, who in addition to her artistic side, is also a dreamer, student and sometimes paralegal. She was most recently seen on the Ghostlight stage as Queen B in Asherella and Brooklyn in Best Friends - both part of Make/Believe 2022: A short play festival for young audiences. Other recent Chicago credits include: Ruined by Lynn Nottage, directed by the incomparable Ebby Offord; 'Night, Mother by Marsha Norman and Raisin in the Sun, all with Invictus Theatre Company. In addition, Courtney is proud to have made her directorial debut with Footholds Vol. 3, produced by the Imposters Theatre Company.

Reid Henry

comes to Chicago by way of Indiana and when not on stage, he can be found baking breads, fermenting various things and scouring Facebook marketplace for his next "project". Reid was most recently seen on the Ghostlight Stage as Asher in Asherella, Peter in Sunshine and the Sea of Lost Things and George in A Blue Hydrangea - all part of Make/Believe 2022: A short play festival for young audiences. Recent credits include: The Complete Works of William Shakespeare Abridged (Revised!), L'Eliser D'Amore, Titus Andronicus and Leipzig.

