Get Ready for the Suspenseful Opening of THE MOUSETRAP at Citadel Theatre

Scott Westerman, who earlier this year directed Citadel’s highly acclaimed production of THE CHRISTIANS, has announced his cast and production team for Citadel Theatre’s season-opener, THE MOUSETRAP. A timeless “whodunnit,” THE MOUSETRAP strands seven strangers at Monkswell Manor during a blizzard. A police sergeant unexpectedly arrives, worried that a murderer-at-large is among the guests of the Manor. Before he can investigate, one of the guests is killed, starting an investigation into the lives and histories of everyone there. One of them is the killer, and another one of them may be next. Will the police be able to solve the case before another “mouse” falls? THE MOUSETRAP is the longest-running play of all time. Except for the COVID hiatus, THE MOUSETRAP has played continuously in London’s West End since 1952. THE MOUSETRAP will open on Friday, September 15, following previews on September 13 and 14, and play through October 15, 2023.



THE MOUSETRAP’s detective, Sergeant Trotter, a role originated in 1952 by Sir Richard Attenborough, will be played by Sean Erik Wesslund. Mary Margaret McCormack and Jack Sharkey will play Mollie and Giles Ralston – proprietors of Monkswell Manor. Jesus Barajas will be Christopher Wren, the peculiar-acting young man who is first to arrive at the hotel. Kristie Berger has been cast as the hypercritical Mrs. Boyle, and William Ryder will be the retired Army Major Metcalf. Amy Stricker is playing the strangely aloof Miss Casewell, while Reginald Hemphill will be Mr. Paravicini, who appears to be affecting a foreign accent and wearing makeup to appear older.



Westerman’s production team for THE MOUSETRAP will be Catalina Nino (Set Design), Danielle Reinhardt (Costume Design), Brian Elston (Lighting Design), Jeff Award winner Petter Wahlbäck (Sound Design), Katie Novak (Properties Design), Megan Lorie (Dialect Coach), Jason Clark (Set Builder), Scott Phelps and Ellen Phelps (Production Managers), Jessica Greenhoe (Stage Manager), Alex Trinh (Stage Crew), and Ian Merritt (Cinematography).



Also in the ’23-’24 Citadel four-show mainstage season are the much-loved musical SHE LOVES ME, by Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick, songwriters of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF (November 15, 2023 through December 17, 2023); Lauren Gunderson’s SILENT SKY - a drama celebrating the contributions of Henrietta Leavitt and other 19th century female astronomers who, because of their gender, were not recognized at the time for their work, (February 14 through Sunday, March 17, 2024); and the musical BABY, which explores the painful, rewarding and agonizingly funny consequences of the universal experience of pregnancy and upcoming parenthood (April 17 through May 19, 2024). Season subscriptions are available for the full four-show season at $120.00 or as flex passes that can be used for the patron’s choice of three shows for $100.00 or two shows for $70.00. Subscriptions and single tickets are now on sale at Click Here.



Citadel Theatre is in residence in the West Campus of the Lake Forest School District at 300 S. Waukegan Road, Lake Forest. Further information and ticketing is available on the company’s website at Click Here.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:





THE MOUSETRAP

by Agatha Christie

Directed by Scott Westerman

Friday, September 15 – Sunday, October 15, 2023

(Previews September 13 and 14 @ 7:30 pm)

PRESS OPENING Friday, September 15 at 7:30 pm

Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm, Sunday matinees at 3 pm, Saturday matinee at 2 pm on Oct. 7, Wednesday matinees at 1 pm on Sept. 20 and 27. No performances Fridays, Sept. 22 and 29.

Preview ticket prices $20. Regular run prices Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays $40; Saturdays and Sundays $45.00. Discounts available for groups, seniors and students.

Citadel Theatre, located in the West Campus building of the Lake Forest School District, 300 S. Waukegan Rd., Lake Forest, IL.

Tickets available online at Click Here or by phone at 847-735-8554, ext. 1



After a local woman is murdered, the guests and staff at Monkswell Manor find themselves stranded during a snowstorm. It soon becomes clear that the killer is among them, and the seven strangers grow increasingly suspicious of one another. When a second murder takes place, tensions and fears escalate. THE MOUSETRAP is the longest running play of all time, having played continuously in London’s West End since October 1952.