Gary Cole, Audrey Francis and Tim Hopper to Star in CATCH AS CATCH CAN at Steppenwolf Theatre
Single tickets for the summer production of Catch as Catch Can are on sale now.
Steppenwolf Theatre Company will conclude its 50th Anniversary Season with the Chicago premiere of Mia Chung’s Catch as Catch Can, directed by ensemble member Amy Morton, playing June 4 – July 12, 2026 in Steppenwolf’s Downstairs Theater in Chicago.
Longtime ensemble member Gary Cole (NCIS, Veep, The West Wing) returns to the Chicago stage for the first time in over 25 years, joined by fellow ensemble members Audrey Francis (The Thanksgiving Play, Noises Off, The Doppelgänger) and Tim Hopper (Mr. Wolf, Fool for Love, Downstate).
About the Production:
When a prodigal son returns to blue collar New England, his homecoming sets off a spiraling crisis for two families, threatening not only their relationships but their very identities. In Mia Chung’s wildly inventive Catch as Catch Can, three actors take on six roles, bridging generation and gender, in a theatrical tour-de-force that upends the kitchen sink drama and asks what happens when we refuse to play the roles we’re prescribed. Spanning hilarity, stunning virtuosity and outright horror, this ferocious Chicago premiere must be witnessed to be believed.
The creative team includes Andrew Boyce (Scenic Design), Izumi Inaba (Costume Design), Yuki Nakase Link (Lighting Design), Mikhail Fiksel (Sound Design), Kate DeVore (Dialect and Voice Coach), Jonathan L. Green (Dramaturg), Patrick Zakem (Creative Producer), Elise Hausken (Production Manager), JC Clementz, CSA (Casting), Laura D. Glenn (Production Stage Manager) and Jaclynn Joslin (Assistant Stage Manager). For full cast and creative team bios, click here.
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