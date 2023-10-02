GUYS AND DOLLS, THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Set for Drury Lane Theatre 2024-2025 Season

Drury Lane Theatre invites audiences to experience its brightest season yet with an enticing lineup of productions in its 2024/2025 season. Discover the radiance of live performances like never before as Drury Lane presents a season brimming with hope, creativity, and inspiration.

For the first time in over a decade, Guys and Dolls makes a triumphant return to Chicago's professional stage. In this perfect Broadway musical comedy, New York gamblers embark on a journey toward a brighter future, driven by their aspirations for both winning bets and discovering love. Ain't Misbehavin' exuberantly pays homage to Fats Waller's music, celebrating the era's vibrant spirit. The Audience offers a captivating glimpse into Queen Elizabeth II's hidden world, shedding light on the private meetings that shaped a nation. Dive deep into the underwater realm of Disney's The Little Mermaid, where Ariel's dream leads the way to a different, shining future. And finally, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, a heartwarming journey through Carole King's inspirational life story, where her music shines as a beacon of hope and personal growth. Subscription packages including all five fantastic productions start at $224 and go on sale Monday, October 2, 2023 at 10am. Drury Lane’s new season runs from April 10, 2024 – March 30, 2025, at 100 Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace.

“As we explored the possibilities of what our 24/25 Season would be, we wanted to craft a season that would excite not only us but also the Drury Lane audience. Who doesn’t love the familiarity of returning to music and tales that are a part of our own personal journey? And if these are stories that aren’t familiar, we offer the opportunity to come to our theatre and get lost in someone else’s adventure. That is what live performance is supposed to do-transport us somewhere else. I think this season offers that to everyone who comes through our doors,” comments Drury Lane Managing Director Wendy Stark Prey.

The performance schedule for Drury Lane’s 2024/2025 Season is Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m., Thursdays at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Lock in your seats for a season of spectacular theatre—subscribe today! Subscriptions are on sale beginning Monday, October 2 at 10 a.m. with packages starting at $224 - over 50% savings compared to single ticket prices. This includes priority theatre seating and great dining discounts at Lucille Restaurant and The Lounge, exclusive presale opportunities, and much more. For more information, visit DruryLaneTheatre.com. Group tickets start at $50.05 and Student group tickets start at just $35.35 if you book a group before December 31, 2023. To book a group of 15 people or more, call Group Services at 630-570-7272 or email Groups@DruryLane.com.

Excellence isn’t limited to the stage at Drury Lane! Before or after the show, theatergoers can indulge in delicious onsite dining at Lucille Restaurant featuring seasonal pre-fixe menus and an elevated atmosphere to complete their experience. Exclusive to subscribers is a pre-paid dining subscription at Lucille. Boasting over a century of collective expertise in hospitality, the dedicated team ensures that you will be cared for with freshly prepared meals, handcrafted cocktails, and exceptional service. At Drury Lane, everything is in one place, so you will never be late for your performance.

The Drury Lane Theatre 2024/2025 Mainstage Season is as follows:

Guys and Dolls

Music and Lyrics by Frank Loesser

Book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows

Based on a Story and Characters of Damon Runyon

April 10 – June 9, 2024

Press Opening: Thursday, April 18, 2024

Returning to Chicago’s professional stage for the first time in over a decade!

Step into the dazzling lights of 1950s New York City with Guys and Dolls. This enduring tale of romance, risk, and unforgettable rhythm follows the improbable love story of high-rolling gambler Sky Masterson and mission doll Sarah Brown, along with the comedic relationship of the ever-patient Miss Adelaide and craps game organizer Nathan Detroit. Guys and Dolls takes you into the golden age of Broadway with wit, charm, and plenty of heart with vibrant characters and unforgettable songs like “Luck Be a Lady” and “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat.”

Guys and Dolls is rated PG.

Ain’t Misbehavin’

Music by Thomas "Fats" Waller

Conceived by Richard Maltby, Jr. and Murray Horwitz

June 26 – August 18, 2024

Press Opening: Thursday, July 11, 2024

Stride along with the toe-tapping, finger-snapping revue that journeys through the Harlem Renaissance with the music of legend Fats Waller. Brimming with the energetic charm of jazz classics such as "Honeysuckle Rose" and "I Can't Give You Anything But Love," the crooners of Ain't Misbehavin'bring soulful melodies to life, capturing the essence of an era where the joint was always jumpin'.

Ain’t Misbehavin’ is rated PG-13.

The Audience

By Peter Morgan

August 28 – October 20, 2024

Press Opening: Thursday, September 5, 2024

Peek behind closed doors of Buckingham Palace with The Audience, an intimate portrait of Queen Elizabeth II and the pivotal private audiences she's held with her prime ministers. The Audience is an enthralling exploration of the delicate balance of power and unspoken rules of engagement that underscore these confidential meetings. Masterfully blending the personal and the political, The Audience gives an extraordinary glimpse into the woman behind the crown and the leaders she outlasted.

The Audience is rated PG.

Disney’s The Little Mermaid

Music by Alan Menken

Lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater

Book by Doug Wright

Based on the Hans Christian Andersen story and the Disney film that was produced by Howard Ashman & John Musker and written & directed by John Musker & Ron Clements

Originally Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions

November 6, 2024 – January 12, 2025

Press Opening: Thursday, November 14, 2024

Dive beneath the waves with Ariel, a young mermaid with a captivating voice and an insatiable curiosity, as she defies her father and makes a daring deal for the chance to live her dreams on land. With enchanting songs like “Under the Sea,” “Part of Your World,” and “Kiss the Girl,” The Little Mermaid is a heartwarming tale of love, sacrifice, and discovering your true self that will delight audiences of all ages.

Disney’s The Little Mermaid is rated G.

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

Words and Music by Gerry Goffin & Carole King and Barry Mann & Cynthia Weil

Book by Douglas McGrath

Music by Arrangement with Sony/ATV Music Publishing

January 29 – March 30, 2025

Press Opening: Thursday, February 6, 2025

Witness the captivating story of Carole King's meteoric rise to stardom, from humble beginnings to her undeniable status as one of the most celebrated voices in popular music. With melodies such as “I Feel the Earth Move” and “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” this production weaves an emotional tapestry rich with nostalgia. Beautiful isn't just a musical, it's an immersive celebration of resilience, creativity, and the authentic spirit of a music legend.

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical is rated PG-13

The Theatre for Young Audiences 2024 Season is as follows:

The SpongeBob Musical

Based on the series by Stephen Hillenburg

Book by Kyle Jarrow

Musical Production Conceived by Tina Landau

Original Songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T’s, They Might Be Giants, T.I.

And Songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny & Andy Paley

Additional Lyrics by Jonathan Coulton | Additional Music by Tom Kitt

February 15 – March 16, 2024

Single Tickets: $28, Group Tickets: $17.50 (15 or more)

Breakfast with Spongebob: February 17 and 24, March 2, 9, and 16 at 10:30 am

Dinner with Spongebob: February 28 and March 13 at 5 p.m.

Are you ready, kids? Dive into the undersea town of Bikini Bottom with SpongeBob and his quirky circle of friends and neighbors – Patrick, Sandy, Squidward, Mr. Krabs, and even Plankton – in this dynamic stage musical with songs from music’s most legendary artists. Chaos erupts when SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face total annihilation at the threat of Mt. Humongous. Just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. The power of optimism really can save the world!

A Christmas Carol

By Charles Dickens

November 24 – December 29, 2024

Single Tickets: $28, Group Tickets: $17.50 (15 or more)

Breakfast with Santa: November 30, December 7, 13, 14, 20, and 21 at 10:30 a.m.

Dinner with Santa: December 11 and 18 at 5 p.m.

Continue your tradition or start a new one by gathering the whole family for Drury Lane Theatre's heartwarming production of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. Set in Victorian-era London, A Christmas Carol tells the classic tale of Ebenezer Scrooge and the ghosts that visit him one fateful Christmas Eve hoping to change his miserly ways. Complete with falling snow and magical illusions, the play is a visually stunning experience and, at one hour long, perfect for children of all ages.

2024/2025 Season and Subscription Information

Subscriptions are on sale now starting at $224. This includes priority seating and great dining discounts at Lucille Restaurant and The Lounge, dedicated theatre entrances, exclusive presale opportunities and much more. For more information, visit DruryLaneTheatre.comClick Here.

Drury Lane Theatre’s performance schedule for the 2024/2025 season is as follows: Wednesdays at 1:30pm, Thursdays at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Group tickets start at $50.05 and Student group tickets start at just $35.35 if you book a group before December 31, 2023. On-site dining is available at Lucille Restaurant with convenient pre-show or post-show prix fixe menus. To book a group of 15 people or more, call Group Services at 630-570-7272 or email Groups@DruryLane.com.

About Drury Lane Theatre

Built from scratch. Built in Oakbrook. Built for you.

Founded by Anthony DeSantis over 60 years ago, Drury Lane remains a family-run organization under the leadership of President Kyle DeSantis. Drury Lane Theatre continues as a major force in the Chicagoland theatre scene, producing world-class theatre in collaboration with some of the nation’s leading actors, directors, and creative minds. Drury Lane Theatre produces the highest quality theatrical experience that immerses and supports our artists and audiences in the exploration of what it means to be human and to experience the transcending power of the performing and visual arts. Drury Lane strives to create an environment in which every individual or group is welcomed, respected, supported, valued and able to fully experience and participate in this transformative art form.

The theatre has staged more than 2,000 productions and has been nominated for over 360 Joseph Jefferson Awards. Drury Lane proudly employs thousands of professional actors, musicians, designers, and crew members to entertain upwards of nine million audience members and counting.