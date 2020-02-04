GTP Announces Cast Of THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES

Golden Ticket Productions announces the cast of The Vagina Monologues, directed by Alana Stephens. Limited performances will begin at Center Stage Theater (1665 Quincy Ave., Naperville, Illinois) on March 21, 2020.

After a successful inaugural season resulting in numerous BroadwayWorld Chicago awards, Golden Ticket Productions is proud to announce the first production of its second season which highlights strong women. The Vagina Monologues is an award-winning play based on V-Day Founder, playwright, performer and activist Eve Ensler's interviews with more than 200 women across the world. With humor and grace the piece celebrates sexuality and strength, gives voice to experiences and feelings not often exposed in public, and calls upon us to continue to fight for equal rights and legal recognition across the world.

The Vagina Monologues will feature performers Larissa Belova (Chicago), Jaime Churchill (Round Lake Beach), Faith Douglas (Evanston), Gianna Fazzini (Lombard), Cristianna Formeller (Palatine), Theresa de la Fuente (Naperville), Dorcas Keating (Saint Charles), Staci Kelley (Schaumburg), and Heather Ristanovic (Downers Grove).

The show will be presented in staged reading format and run for only two performances, March 21 and March 28, 2020, at 7:30pm. Both performances will be held at Center Stage Theater, 1665 Quincy Avenue, in Naperville, Illinois.

Single tickets are $25 each and are on sale online at http://www.goldenticketproductions.org and also in person at the box office on March 21st and 28th prior to each performance.





