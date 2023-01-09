GEORGE MICHAEL REBORN Starring Robert Bartko Brings The Legend Back To Life On Stage At Raue Center!

GEORGE MICHAEL REBORN, the incredible George Michael WHAM! tribute to the late, great legend rocks Raue Center on February 4, 2023, at 8 p.m.

With his live vocals (NO LIP-SYNCING here), Robert Bartko exudes the energy and passion of George in the '80s and 90's, getting the crowd on the dance floor for "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go" and prompting standing ovations for his performance of "Careless Whisper." Robert is a spot-on George Michael lookalike, with the vocal range, dance moves, crowd interaction, and charisma that will leave you cheering for an encore.

A life-long fan of George Michael & Wham, it was during his early high school years, that many began to point out an incredible resemblance between George and Robert. Robert, also a singer in the drama club, had a voice that amazingly sounded exactly like George Michael's. Throughout the following years, Robert began imitating the star's signature vocal stylings and dance moves. Robert has thrilled audiences at clubs, concerts, festivals, and tribute shows throughout the country, including his recent selling out of the famed "House of Blues".

Close your eyes and you'll swear you're listening to the real deal, not a George Michael impersonator!

Tickets start at $27 for the general public ($18.90 for RaueNOW Members) and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake. Become a RaueNOW Member and get 30% Off Tickets and early access to upcoming shows.