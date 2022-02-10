Full Cast & Creative Team Announced For SHE LOVES ME At Blank Theatre Company; Previews Begin March 26

Blank Theatre Company announces the cast and creative team for the first show of their 2022 season, the heartwarming romantic comedy "She Loves Me". "She Loves Me" with a book by Joe Masteroff, music by Jerry Bock and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick.

"She Loves Me" is based on a play by Miklos Laszlo, originally directed on Broadway by Harold Prince, originally produced on Broadway by Harold Prince in association with Lawrence N. Kasha and Phillip C. McKenna, features original orchestrations by Don Walker, and is adapted by Frank Matosich, Jr. SHE LOVES ME is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.

Leading the company are Austin Winter (Georg Nowak) and Brandy Miller (Amalia Balash). Joining them are Blank company member's Bryce Ancil (Arpad Laszlo), Aaron Mann (Ladislav Sipos) and guest artists Rachel Guth (Ilona Ritter), Korey White (Steven Kodaly), Mike Weaver (Mr. Marazek) and Jonah Cochin (Head Waiter). Gabrielle Bieder, Laura Dellis and Karylin Veres make up the ensemble. Stanley DeCwinkel, Dana Pepowski and Mack Spotts will understudy.

The production is directed by Blank's co-artistic director Danny Kapinos with musical direction by Aaron Kaplan and choreography by Tori James. The production team includes Benjamin Carne (Lighting Design), Molly Cornell (Scenic Design), Bobby Lee (Stage Manager) and Cindy Moon (Costume Design).

Set In 1930's Budapest, SHE LOVES ME is about two rival coworkers at a perfume shop who fall in love with their anonymous pen pals-both unaware that they already know and despise each other. This intimate and sharp-witted musical comedy features an enchanting score from the writers of Fiddler on the Roof.

SHE LOVES ME will be Blank's fourth full-length production and will take place March 26-May 1, 2022 at The Reginald Vaughn Theatre (formerly known as The Frontier), 1106 W Thorndale Ave. in Edgewater. Tickets range between $10-30. Additional information is available at www.blanktheatrecompany.org.