Full Cast Announced For THE BALLAD OF LYDIA PINKHAM… At Greenhouse Theater Center

Moving Bench Theatre has announced the cast for the upcoming production of THE BALLAD OF LYDIA PINKHAM'S MAGICAL, MIRACLE, SURE-CURE FOR ALL FEMALE WEAKNESSES being produced at the Greenhouse Theater Center this fall. Written by Jenilee Houghton and directed by Chris Causer, this story explores the complexity of one woman's life in the unsolicited limelight and the judgement and criticism she had to endure whilst on a mission to help her female neighbors in a time when getting effective, affordable healthcare was nearly impossible for women. Using an eclectic mix of storytelling techniques including movement, dance, and original bluegrass music, the ensemble will weave a tale that is timeless, hilarious, and also heartbreaking.

The cast will include Sean Caron, Sarah Ford, Róisín Goelbelcker, Eddie Gray, Jenilee Houghton, Tim Huggenberger, Candice Kight, Olive Rose Nathan and Zachary Sigelko. Each actor will play multiple roles while also contributing to the musicality of the play.

THE BALLAD OF LYDIA PINKHAM... had an extremely popular preview run at The Annoyance Theatre this past April, and Moving Bench Theatre is thrilled to have an opportunity to present the full-length version, especially as the first ever show produced in Greenhouse Theater Center's newest space, Studio 44!

THE BALLAD OF LYDIA PINKHAM runs November 7-24. Tickets are now on sale!

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit greenhousetheater.org





