Free Glenwood Avenue Arts Fest Announces Music Lineup And Programming, August 19-21

The popular Glenwood Avenue Arts Fest (GAAF) announces complete music lineup for the three-day festival, headlined by Chicago rapper Psalm One, Rock n Roll band from New Brunswick, NJ Screaming Females, and Chicago's award-winning Indo-Afro-Caribbean music ensemble Funkadesi.

GAAF returns to Rogers Park for its 21st year on August 19-21, 2022, bringing more than 120 artists and over 30 live music acts on three stages to the Glenwood Avenue Arts District, steps from the Morse Red Line 'L' stop at 6900-7000 N. Glenwood Avenue and 1300-1500 W. Morse Avenue. Admission is free to the public. The Fest includes an art fair, live music on three stages, kids' artmaking activities, food and drinks from local restaurants, and live demonstrations of performance art and artmaking.



The festival will kick off with a Friday Night Cobblestone Jam (music only), Friday August 19, 6-9 p.m. and continue with an Outdoor Art Fair on Saturday, August 20 from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday, August 21 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m., presenting a diverse selection of over 120 artists and craftworkers, including painting, drawing, photography, sculpture, ceramics, glass, textile, metal, mixed media and functional art.

This year, the festival will add a second food court near the East Stage, bringing local food offerings to both music stages. The new Rhapsody Theater, which features nationally acclaimed magic shows, chamber music, jazz, world music and more, will offer tours and cold drinks at its bar for free. Taking place during the Chicago Year Of Dance, the festival's Outrageous Open Arts Area will feature several dance performances by Muntu Dance Theatre, Hiplet Ballet and Glenwood Dance Studio, plus interactive dancing with Glenwood Dance Studio. Morse Market KidFest Family Art Activity Tent will return with hands on activities from The International Art Group.

The festival has expanded its footprint this year from the west side of Glenwood Avenue to both the east and west sides of the coveted cobblestone street. In addition to two traditional music stages-East Stage at 1330 W. Morse Ave, and Rogers Park Chamber of Commerce West Stage at 1430 W. Morse Ave-live music will also be presented at the Le Piano Stage, part of the Glenwood Avenue Alfresco community area newly opened this year, featuring Tommy McCraken and the Force of Habit Band from 2-4 pm on Saturday and Sunday, and Rio Bamba, a Brazilian Latin jazz group from 5-7 pm on Saturday and Sunday. The music lineup for the East and West stages is as follows:

Friday, August 19

East Stage:

6:00 PM Radio Free Honduras

7:00 PM Tierra Roja

8:15 PM Psalm One

West Stage:

6:00 PM Adam Gottlieb & OneLove

7:15 PM ESSO Afrojam Funkbeat

8:30 PM LowDown Brass Band

Saturday, August 20

East Stage:

12:00 PM Gustavo Cortiñas & Desafío Candente

1:30 PM Menjunje

3:00 PM Glenwood Dance Studio

4:30 PM Son Monarcas

6:00 PM Hiplet Ballet

7:00 PM Rhapsody Theater

7:30 PM Attack the Sound

West Stage:

12:00 PM Rogers Park Community Singers

1:15 PM School of Rock Andersonville

2:30 PM Clickbait

3:45 PM IfIHadAHiFi

5:00 PM Yoko and the Oh No's

5:45 PM Rhapsody Theater

6:30 PM White Mystery

8:00 PM Screaming Females

Sunday, August 21

East Stage:

12:00 PM Thaddeus Tukes

1:30 PM The Nordic Folk Dancers of Chicago

3:00 PM Mariachi Sirenas

4:30 PM Muntu Dance Theatre

6:00 PM Funkadesi

West Stage:

12:00 PM Sad Songs

1:15 PM Neptune's Core

2:30 PM The James Dean Joint

4:00 PM The Polkaholics

5:30 PM The Avondale Ramblers

This year, the festival is using ArtCall, a national art fest website, to digitally engage festival goers, and will feature a new online artist gallery and mapping system at 2022glenwoodaveartsfest.artcall.org/pages/web-gallery.

Glenwood Avenue Arts Fest is a free, weekend-long street arts fair serving an estimate of 15,000 festival-goers annually. For over two decades, visitors have experienced fine art and crafts, music, live demonstrations, and local food and drink on the cobblestone streets of the Glenwood Avenue Arts District in Chicago's historic Rogers Park neighborhood. Glenwood Avenue Arts Fest is a broad-based, grassroots and non-profit event planned and staffed by volunteers. For more information, visit glenwoodave.org.

Glenwood Avenue Arts District features artist studios, music venues, and numerous restaurants and bars. It is located in the heart of the Rogers Park neighborhood, which is also well known for its theaters, including Lifeline Theatre, The Factory Theater and Theatre Above the Law, which make up one of the city's hottest theater corridors.