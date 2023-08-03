Frank Sinatra Tribute Artist Gary Thomas to Perform IT WAS A VERY GOOD YEAR: SINATRA, '54 at Venus Cabaret Theater

Gary Thomas, together with his jazz quartet The Tom-Toms, will perform their show revisiting songs of the two albums released in 1954 that revived Sinatra’s then struggling career and began his path to become one of the most popular singers of the mid and late 20th Century. With the albums SONGS FOR YOUNG LOVERS, released nearly 70 years ago in January 1954; and SWING EASY, released in August 1954; Sinatra established himself as the leading interpreter of the Great American Songbook. The albums included such classics as Cole Porter’s “I Get a Kick Out of You,” Rodgers and Hart’s “My Funny Valentine,” and George and Ira Gershwin’s “They Can’t Take That Away from Me.” In IT WAS A VERY GOOD YEAR: SINATRA, '54, Thomas and The Tom Toms promise an evening of sophisticated cocktails, salacious stories, and selections from those two seminal Sinatra albums along with other popular songs from Sinatra’s repertoire. Veteran jazz and blues musician Paul Coscino, who has played with such Chicago legends as Junior Wells and Buddy Guy, is Music Director.

The performances will be at Venus Cabaret Theater, 3741 N. Southport Avenue, Chicago, at 8 pm on Friday, September 29 and Saturday, September 30.



After working for years as a band singer (most notably for the Tommy Dorsey band), Frank Sinatra's career took off when he signed as a solo artist with Columbia Records in 1943. However, by the early 50s, his career stalled, acting roles dried up, and he parted ways with Columbia. Hot off the heels of his surprise Oscar win in 1953 for FROM HERE TO ETERNITY, Sinatra was poised for a musical comeback. After not putting out an album for four years, Sinatra released SONGS FOR YOUNG LOVERS in January 1954 and SWING EASY in August of the same year on Capitol Records, marking the start of what would be his most artistic and critically acclaimed era.



Gary Thomas and the Tom-Toms released their debut album FIRST, LAST, AND FOREVER in March 2023, and it is available on iTunes, Spotify and all major streaming platforms. The web magazine JUKEBOX TIME called it “a captivating tribute… an album that captures Sinatra’s charm and charisma but through the distinctive lens of Gary Thomas. His powerful vocals breathe new life into these timeless classics, offering listeners a fresh yet familiar experience.” The website Melody Mine said, “Gary Thomas and the Tom-Toms embark on a musical journey that transcends time and captures the essence of Sinatra's artistry. With each note they strike and every lyric they deliver, this talented ensemble breathes new life into Sinatra's iconic songs, infusing them with their unique energy and passion.”



Tickets for IT WAS A VERY GOOD YEAR: SINATRA, ’54 are $30.00 and are now available at GaryThomasSwings.com, Click Here, or at MercuryTheaterChicago.com.

